In a departure from the norm in very abnormal times, the 2020 Mountain East Conference football season was played in the spring of 2021.
With COVID-19 still wreaking havoc, the MEC chose to postpone the fall season and do its best to play an abbreviated spring schedule, breaking the league into North and South divisions and limiting games to divisional opponents.
The result was a mixed bag. There were more postponements, with no team playing all of its five scheduled games. One school, Fairmont State, did not play at all. Concord played just one, West Virginia Wesleyan only two.
Still, there were games. When the abbreviated schedule was finished to the best of the schools’ capabilities, the two divisional leaders squared off in a league championship game, with Notre Dame College defeating the University of Charleston 51-34 on April 17 for the title.
Now, looking back at those unprecedented times and looking ahead to return of the fall season, coaches of the Kanawha Valley’s two MEC members accentuated the positives of their unorthodox spring.
“It was a good life lesson, being able to adapt and adjust,” said UC coach Pat Kirkland. “These guys had never played [a schedule of games] in the spring. When you have a true spring camp, it’s spent installing offenses and defenses, but we didn’t get to do that. But overall I do believe it was a positive time for our program.”
West Virginia State University coach John Pennington agrees.
“It absolutely did us a lot of good,” Pennington said. “After having a year and a half off [from playing games], it showed us what we needed to work on. We had to make a few adjustments, but we used that to take steps forward.”
WVSU took an added step Tuesday, announcing a $2 million plan to install artificial turf and lights to Lakin Field. The project is expected to be completed by Oct. 16 for the Jackets’ homecoming date with UNC Pembroke. While the work is being done, WVSU will play its first two scheduled home games — Sept. 11 vs. Frostburg State and Oct. 2 vs. Alderson Broaddus — at an alternate site in the Kanawha Valley.
With the hope that the 2021 fall season brings a return to normalcy in the MEC, both coaches have cause for optimism.
UC, which was ranked No. 2 behind three-time defending MEC champion Notre Dame in the league’s preseason coaches’ poll, had six players named to the spring’s All-MEC first team, and most are back to lead the charge into the fall.
On offense, the Golden Eagles return their three leading skill-position players from the team that went 3-0 in the spring’s “regular season”: quarterback Guy Myers, running back Tyreik McAllister and wide receiver Marquis McCoy.
Kirkland said UC’s leaders on defense will be senior defensive back Kei Beckham, sophomore linebacker Keon Freeman and senior defensive back D’Vaughn Whitt.
“Myers is a great leader on that side of the ball and he had a tremendous spring for us,” Kirkland said. “We need to add some depth on the offensive line,” where 6-foot-2, 320-pound senior Elbert Munn is the top returning player.
West Virginia State went 2-2 in the truncated spring season, including a 39-10 loss to UC in the regular-season finale, and was picked fifth in the 2021 MEC preseason poll.
The Yellow Jackets will be led on offense by senior Dant’e Jones, a versatile 245-pound back who, according to Pennington, will do “a little bit of everything — run the ball, catch it, play some wildcat quarterback.”
Junior quarterback Donovan Riddick also returns after starting all four spring games, and he’ll be sure to target wide receiver Barry Hill, who led the Jackets with 20 receptions as a freshman during the spring.
On defense, WVU’s top returning player is junior defensive back Ibrahim Sesay, a first-team All-MEC selection from the spring.
Pennington is also expecting big things out of three defensive players from the Kanawha Valley — lineman Nate Parrish (South Charleston), linebacker Tanner Williams (George Washington) and defensive back Jalen Jones (SC).
UC and State will again be chasing NDC for the MEC’s top spot. The Falcons were the overwhelming favorite to take a fourth straight title, garnering 10 of the 12 first-place votes in the preseason poll and checking in at No. 5 in the nation in the College Football America Yearbook Division II Preseason Top 30.
NDC returns 14 All-MEC players from the spring, led by linebacker Nathan Moore and kicker/punter Tanner Harding.