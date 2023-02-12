The Logan area registered USA swimming club is making waves.
It isn't just any swimming club. It is one that benefits the entire Logan county community and the neighboring counties and features hard-working youth who have a love for swimming and competition.
Just ask patent volunteer Sandra Woody. She wants the area youth to be recognized for their work ethic and how passionate they are about swimming.
She says that 99% of the swimmers, who are aged from 5-16 years old, started for two reasons: As a means of survival due to their parents' fear of them drowning and simply learning how to swim.
"99% of the people in Logan County don't even know we have a swim team," Woody said. "They all love to swim. They all like competing, and they do really well. It's a good mental stress reliver for some of our swimmers. It's a really great program, and our kids love it. We're just trying to grow it because it's such a good thing for the kids."
Hard work and passion often equal success in sports, and this club's proficiency in those first two areas has led to many achievements for it's swimmers.
Consider that eight-year-old Tucker Woody went to Parkersburg for the California Dreamin' meet on January 28 and 29 and won two first place medals in the 50 breast and 100 breast stroke. He also won six second place and two third place medals while also winning one fourth place and sixth place medal.
Maddox Marcum went to the same meet and won eight first place medals along with one for third place, sixth place and seventh place. Paisley Woody got a second place medal in the 200 IM. Lauren Ellis got two second place medals and five third place. Gwen Wood placed first in the 100 Free.
Not only that, but Paisley Woody, Ellis, Wood, and Merse Njopang placed second in the girls 200 freestyle. Tucker Woody, Marcum, and James and Asa Paugh got second place in the boys 200 medley relay.
Colin "Ryder" Slone is 16 years old and swims for Mingo Central as well as the Logan USA registered swim club. He is competing in states and swimming the 50-yard sprint at West Virginia University on Thursday and Saturday.
While those are stats from only one meet, you can look at those accolades and conclude that these kids love to swim and work hard, especially when they go to state swimming tournaments and perform at that level.
However, coaching is another key factor to the success of a sports team on any level. Luckily, the Logan swim club is in good hands in that regard.
Robin Sargent, who swam for Stanford University in California, is the only coach the club has and she is a volunteer who does it for free.
Sandra Woody mentioned that Sargent has taught the majority of Logan County residents how to swim for the last 20-plus years and devotes time to continuing to provide an excellent program for the area youth.
The fact that Sargent coaches them for free speaks volumes about her passion for working with kids. Woody can back that sentiment up.
"She's amazing with the kids," Sandra Woody said. "She loves to teach children how to swim because it's a means of survival. She said that it brings her joy knowing that kids can swim because it could save them. That's what she lives for. Her only job now is teaching swim lessons."
Another important thing to know about the swim club is that it is a very friendly and welcoming atmosphere.
She pointed out that it's a very good community of parents that all want to see their kids succeed. Also, according to Woody, 90 percent of the kids on the swim team are off of academic honors in their schools.
Woody says it's a very positive environment, and she wants the team to be recognized just like a football or basketball team would.
She knows that these kids are deserving of attention and recognition.
"People need to know that we do have a swim team and these kids need to be recognized," Woody said. "We have state champions. These kids didn't get a parade. They don't get acknowledged in their school for being on an elite team of any sort. They're not shutting down the highway with fire trucks and getting a parade through town. Even if you don't want to swim competitively, just learning how to swim is vital to children, I believe."
Logan USA registered swim team roster:
Samuel "Sammy" Ball, 10 Dylan Collier, 10, Dallas Compton, 9 Abigail Ellis, 11 Lauren Ellis, 9 Braylee Gordon, 8, Landon Lee, 11, Nollie Lowery, 12, Maddox Marcum, 8, Jonah Mays, 12, Merse Njopang, 7, Julianna O'Neal, 12, Lawson O'Neal, 8, James, 10 and Asa Paugh, 7, Dixie Sutphin, 5, Cheyenne Varney, 9, Charlotte, 7 and Gwendolyn Wood, 8, Paisley, 10 and Tucker Woody, 8, Colin "Ryder" Slone, 16 and Morgan Mitchell, 9.