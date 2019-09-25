POCA — The Chapmanville Middle School football team upped its record to 3-0 on the season with last Thursday’s 22-0 win at Poca.
RJ Jones scored two touchdowns for the Tigers, while Fred Miller reached the end zone once. Miller also scored on two two-point conversions.
Jones led CMS with nine tackles. Taten Carr and Eli Pridemore both had six tackles each. James Stephens and Brayden Liquist each had five stops. Andrew Toppings contributed four tackles. On the offensive side of the ball Toppings reeled in two passes for 68 yards.
CMS, coached by Lee Jones, hosts Madison Middle School this coming Thursday night in the annual CMS homecoming game. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
WINFIELD 38, LOGAN 0: The Logan Middle School football team dropped to 0-3 on the season with last Thursday’s 38-0 loss at Winfield.
Logan plays at Oceana this Thursday at 7 p.m.