CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Middle School football team, fresh off its win over Logan the previous week which secured the county championship, returned the gridiron on Thursday at home as the Tigers blanked Harts Middle School, 32-0, on Eighth Grade Night at Tiger Stadium.
CMS, now 5-1 on the season, was led by Fred Miller, who had 12 carries for 215 yards and three touchdowns in the win.
R.J. Jones, son of CMS coach Lee Jones, also eclipsed the 100-yard barrier with 13 carries for 115 yards and a touchdown. He also scored on three two-point conversions.
Andrew Toppings also scored on a conversion play.
QB Drew Berry was 3 of 7 passing for 60 yards.
On defense, Jones led the Tigers with nine tackles and two sacks. Taten Carr had seven tackles, while Daniel Atwood and Caden Robinson had six stops each.
Robinson finished with two sacks.
Eli Pridemore, James Stevens, Brayden Likens and Brayden Linquist contributed four tackles each.
CMS returns to action this Thursday night at Sherman in a 7 p.m. kickoff.
MAN 34, LOGAN 0: The Logan Middle School football team lost 34-0 to Man on Thursday.
No game statistics were reported to The Logan Banner.
