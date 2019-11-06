MAN — The Madison Middle School football team defeated Chapmanville Middle 8-6 in Saturday’s Black Diamond Conference championship game at Man’s George A. Queen Memorial Field. CMS closed out the season 7-2.
“We had a great season,” Tigers’ coach Lee Jones said. “I am extremely proud of the effort of the team all year. These young men have matured during the year and embraced the concept of family.”
R.J. Jones led CMS with 113 yards rushing on 21 carries. Fred Miller added 63 yards on the ground on 12 tries.
Drew Berry tossed 48-yard touchdown pass to Eli Pridemore. It was the only Tigers’ score of the afternoon.
Chapmanville’s defense was led by Jones and Pridemore with nine tackles each. James Stevens had eight stops and Taten Carr and Daniel Atwood contributed seven stops each.
Gavin Maynard and Brayden Likens had four tackles apiece. Caden Robinson and Brayden Linquist each had five tackles.
Madison’s game statistics were unavailable.
