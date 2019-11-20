SHADY SPRING — The Mingo Central Miners picked up a 13-7 first round playoff win over Shady Spring this past Friday night as they rode a bruising ground game past the Tigers to set up a quarterfinal match up with the No. 2 seed Bridgeport Indians.
Junior quarterback Daylin Goad put the Miners (9-2) on his back on this night as he carried the ball 21 total times for 190 yards and two scores, including the game-winning touchdown run from 15 yards away with seven minutes to play in the game.
Shady struck first as quarterback Drew Clark dropped back and flipped a screen pass to senior receiver Erick Bevil, who raced 62 yards down the sideline for the game’s opening score.
The PAT was good and the Tigers took the 7-0 lead with 4:52 left in the first half.
Goad then scored on a 10-yard TD run with 2:12 remaining in the first half. After the PAT it was 7-7.
Mingo Central outgained the Tigers 395-210 on the day, with 248 of those yards coming on the ground for the Miners. To add to his 190 rushing yards and two scores, Goad also was 8 of 20 passing for 147 yards and an interception as the Miners struggled to get their ground game going on the natural grass field.
Senior running back Tanner Cisco added 63 yards rushing on eight carries and added two catches for 34 yards. Drew Hatfield led the Miners in catches with four for 59 yards while Devin Hatfield had two grabs for 54 yards.
The quarterfinal matchup on Saturday afternoon will be one of the more interesting second round games in the state as it pits the power running attack of No. 2 Bridgeport versus the typically high flying offense of the Miners.
The Indians are led by coach John Cole come into the game with a 10-1 record and are riding a seven-game winning streak dating back to a loss to No. 1 Fairmont Senior on Sept. 19.
Bridgeport is a traditional football power, having won nine state championships, including three straight Class AA titles from 2013-15. They have qualified for the playoffs in 27 consecutive seasons dating back to 1992 and advanced to at least the state semifinal round in each of the past eight seasons.
The Indians feature a heavy run attack as they have rushed for 3,228 yards and 44 touchdowns on the season compared to only 490 yards and five scores via the passing game.
This will be the first ever meeting between the Miners and the Indians as Mingo Central looks to advance to their third state semifinals in only their ninth year of existence.
Kickoff is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Saturday at historic Wayne Jamison Stadium.
POCA 45, NORTH MARION 27: Ethan Payne carried 20 times for 294 yards and five touchdowns Saturday as No. 3 seed Poca earned a 45-27 victory against visiting No. 14 North Marion in a Class AA first-round game at Poca.
The Dots (11-0), the Cardinal Conference champions, advance to next week’s quarterfinals against No. 6 Oak Glen (11-0).
Also for Poca, quarterback Jay Cook completed 7 of 12 passes for 140 yards and also ran 1 yard for a score.
North Marion (7-4) got 272 yards passing from Gunner Murphy, who hit on 25 of 34 passes and three touchdowns, but was intercepted three times. Murphy also ran for a fourth score for the Huskies. Jahkari Mesidor had 10 receptions for 120 yards and one TD for North Marion.
FAIRMONT SENIOR 63, WINFIELD 34: Winfield threw for 348 yards and hung tough for three quarters, but No.1 seeded Fairmont Senior forced seven turnovers to pull away from the Generals in a wild first round victory.
Frankie Smith led the Senior, totaling three interceptions with a pair of touchdowns on the evening while running back Keishawn Cottingham racked up 183 rushing yards and three scores on 22 carries.
Sophomore quarterback Dominick Stingo also threw for three touchdowns in the win.
Nickolas Vance threw three touchdown passes for the Generals, but was picked off six times by the Fairmont Senior defense. Hunter Morris hauled in eight catches for 182 yards and a score in the defeat.
Winfield, a member of the Cardinal Conference, closed out the season at 7-4.
OAK GLEN 55, WYOMING EAST 13: No. 11 Wyoming East committed three turnovers and it was too much to overcome as the Warriors fell on the road to No. 6 Oak Glen, 55-13, in the first round of the Class AA playoffs Saturday afternoon. The 55 points was the most surrendered during the Warriors 8-3 season.
It was the Warriors first playoff appearance since 2014; the Warriors have not won a playoff game since a 6-0 victory against Independence in 2001.
Oak Glen is now 11-0.
The loss ended the turnaround season for the Warriors under first-year coach Larry Thompson, who guided the team from a seven-win total combined over the last three season to eight wins just this season.
Seth Ross, who was 8 of 17 for 111 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, ended up setting a school passing yardage record with 1,518 yards. That topped the mark of 1,513 yards established by Thad Grogg in 2007.
Caleb Bower ended up with 90 yards on the ground and finished the year with 2,034 yards for the season.
Chase York also picked off an Oak Glen pass and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown with under a minute left in the half for a big score by East. Oak Glen had 402 total yards and 207 rushing.
Class A
WILLIAMSTOWN 42, TUG VALLEY 0: Ty Moore rushed for 151 yards and two scores to help lift Williamstown past Tug Valley 42-0 in the a Class A playoff opener Friday night at Williamstown.
Moore had touchdown runs of 26 and 56 yards in the first half. Those, plus Brayden Modesitt’s 21-yard TD scamper, put the Yellowjackets up 21-0 at halftime.
Nick Bondi caught a 47-yard touchdown pass from Modesitt to open the second half before Eric Brown returned an interception 21 yards for a score and hauled in an 18-yard TD pass from Modesitt. Brown finished with five catches for 50 yards. Modesitt was 8 for 11 for 100 yards in the air an ran three times for 50 yards. Tug Valley’s Ethan Varney rushed 19 times for 72 yards and was 8 for 27 passing for 101 yards and three picks.
WHEELING CENTRAL 13, TOLSIA 12: Wheeling Central Catholic quarterback Jacob Rine threw a 70-yard go-ahead touchdown pass to Jalen Creighton with 9 seconds left in the game and the Maroon Knights won a 13-12 thriller over the Tolsia Rebels Saturday afternoon in the first round of the Class A WVSSAC playoffs.
The touchdown was the second score in the final minute of the contest and came following a 90-yard scoring drive by the Rebels, who took a 12-7 lead with 39 seconds remaining when Jesse Muncy found Tanner Copley for a 6-yard touchdown pass, but failed on the two-point conversion.
After a scoreless first half, Tolsia’s Gavin Meadows returned an interception 56 yards for the game’s first score as time expired in the third quarter. Wheeling Central took its first lead of the game when Rine found Creighton for a 17-yard touchdown with just under nine minutes left in the game.
The win was the Maroon Knights’ first in four road games this season and they will travel to Ritchie County next weekend to face the No. 2 seed Rebels in the Quarterfinal round.