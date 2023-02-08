NEWTOWN — On Tuesday night atop Miner Mountain, the Mingo Central boys basketball team secured a season sweep over the Man Hillbillies with a 72-32 lopsided win.
The Miners took the prior matchup between the two teams in Man on December 20 by a count of 55-21, but head coach Stan Elkins’ club showed more offensive firepower on this night.
The Hillbillies led 4-3 midway through the first quarter, but then, Mingo Central (7-9) set the tone for the rest of the night with a 13-2 run to close out the frame capped off by a Kendan Trent steal which led to a layup with 3.3 seconds left in the period. The Miners led 16-6 after one stanza.
Man’s Chris Isaacs scored consecutive baskets to bring the ‘Billies to within 16-10, but a 5-0 Central run followed thanks to buckets from Trent and Jake Cline. That resulted in a 21-10 Mingo lead with 3:09 left in the half.
The Miners ended the first half on another run. They outscored Man (2-11) 12-5 over the remainder of the quarter and led 33-15 at the break after a three from Ethan Thomason with 8.2 seconds left until the intermission.
Elkins’ squad blew the game wide open in the third frame.
They went on a 14-0 run to open the quarter on the way to a 47-15 lead. The Miners continued to dominate the period, building their lead to as many as 39 points at 60-21.
A Caden Porter jumper with eight seconds left in the quarter gave Mingo Central a comfortable 62-24 advantage heading into the final period. The fourth quarter was again uncompetitive, and the hosts cruised to a 72-32 victory.
Cline led Mingo in scoring with 16 points on the night along with eight rebounds, four assists, and three steals. Thomason turned in 15 points with three assists and two boards, and Trent also reached double figures with 14 points and five rebounds as well as three steals
Malaki Sheppard scored eight points for Central and grabbed eight boards along with his five assists, one steal and one block. Porter also added eight points as well as five assists, a steal and a rebound. Chris Ross tallied five points and seven rebounds to go along with his three blocks and a steal.
Khoner Bradford, Tyler Lester, and Chris Baisden each had two points for the Miners while Zander Phillips contributed one point to the scoresheet.
After the game, Elkins acknowledged that Man had a strong program the last two years but admitted that they were a little bit down this year after winning the Class A state championship just two years ago.
He said it gave his team a chance to work on some things that they hadn’t been able to do in some other games.
“We were talking about when to come out of the press, and we really haven’t been able to press very many teams this year,” Elkins said afterward. “First of all, we haven’t practiced on it much, and this gave us an opportunity to try and get some experience with that. When you play that way, you’re able to play more kids than they have. Everybody gets to touch the ball.”
Elkins mentioned that Isaacs hurt the Miners in the post at times, and the Mingo Central skipper stressed the importance of getting rebounds. He also said that Cline, who finished the game with 15 points, had a great game and sparked the Miners.
Mingo has six games remaining in this regular season. One thing Elkins wants to see out of his squad before tournament play approaches is growth.
“I really don’t want to continue to use this as an excuse, but we have guys that haven’t had a lot of experience,” Elkins said. “I was hoping as the season went on that the experience would come, and I think it has to a certain extent, but we’re still trying to find our way.”
“As far as the season goes, this coming Friday, we play the number one team in AA,” Elkins continued. “We have Williamstown at the (Hatfield-McCoy) shootout down at the (Williamson) Fieldhouse. Then, the following night we have Belfry. So, we have some tough games coming up. We just want to make sure that we continue to grow in order to carry that over to next season. We hope to have some guys that come up and help us next year and give us a little more depth.”
Mingo Central improved to 7-9 with the win, and they will be back in action on Friday at 8 p.m. against the top-ranked team in Class AA, Williamstown, in the annual Hatfield-McCoy Shootout at the historic Williamson Field House. The Miners are also scheduled to play in the shootout on Saturday at 7 p.m. against rival Belfry in Williamson.
Man, on the other hand, fell to 2-11 overall with the defeat. They were on the road Thursday night at Mercer Christian as well as Friday night at Van, and then they were back on their home court Saturday night against Richwood. The Hillbillies’ next matchup will be Wednesday night as they hit the road once again to take on Westside. Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Score by quarters:
MHS: 6 9 9 8 — 32
MCHS: 16 17 29 10 — 72
Scoring:
MHS: C. Isaacs 18, C. Vance 6, C. Miller 3, T. Ward 3, K. Mullins 2
MCHS: J. Cline 16, E. Thomason 15, K. Trent 13, M. Sheppard 8, C. Porter 8, C. Ross 5, C. Baisden 2, T. Lester 2, K. Bradford 2, Z. Phillips 1