NEWTOWN — The Mingo Central Miners will enter the 2021 season on the hardwood with less than five percent of their total scoring returning from a season ago, as they lost their top seven scorers from last season to graduation or to transfer.
Following last season the Miners said goodbye to All-State guard senior Drew Hatfield (21 ppg) as well as fellow seniors Josh Wellman, and twins Nathan and Jacob May who all saw plenty of action for head coach Stan Elkins.
The Miners were then dealt a major blow when three underclassmen that started a season ago and would have been big time contributors for MCHS once again this season transferred.
First senior guard Colton Blankenship transferred to Beth Haven and then would be junior Devin Hatfield (12 ppg) moved to Herbert Hoover High School prior to football season and is playing for the Huskies.
Earlier this month Junior 6’4” wing Jarius Jackson (10 ppg) announced on his Instagram that will be playing at KEBA Preparatory School in Cincinnati, Ohio this season.
“We think that if we would have had everybody we were supposed to this season we could have been pretty competitive,” third year head coach Stan Elkins said. “But it’s definitely going to be a rebuild year. We’ve got some guys that played JV last year that have some potential for sure, but you just really don’t know until you see them out on the court.”
The lone returning player that saw any meaningful varsity action during the 2019-2020 season for Mingo Central is senior Ethan Evans and Elkins says he will be relied upon to be a leader for the team this season.
“Ethan is our only senior, he will definitely be a starter and a key player for us this year. He knows his role and is definitely a team first player.”
Junior sharpshooter Justin May, the younger brother of former Williamson High School and Mingo Central standout Jason May, will see his role expand this season as will junior guard Sylas Smith.
A pair of sophomores who “had some shining moments” on the JV team as freshmen are also expected to step up in 2021 in Kyle Campbell and Zion Martin.
The Miners did benefit from a new player coming to the team when Jacob Cline transferred from Jamie Darrin Christian Academy in the offseason. Elkins says Cline will be a sophomore and has the potential to be a contributor this season.
“We just want these kids to come out and compete and have fun. We’re going to work hard and look to fill in the gaps from what we lost and just get guys some valuable experience moving forward,” Coach Elkins said. “The first year I coached we only one three games and nobody expected us to win any....we’re going to do everything we can to win, but the main thing this year is keeping the kids safe and having fun.”
Elkins said he also lost a would-be starter in Ashton Deskins, who was a top player on the JV team last season, when he transferred to Belfry to play baseball.
The Miners finished 12-11 a season ago and fell in the first round of the sectional tournament in a one point loss to Man.
MCHS will be playing in a new section this season however as the WVSSAC is entering into the first year of a two-year trial of a new four class system just for boys’ and girls’ basketball.
Mingo Central remained in Class AA despite the addition of the fourth class and is a member of Region III Section II, which also features two-time defending state champion Chapmanville and Liberty (Raleigh), while Bluefield, Wyoming East, and Summers County make up the other side of the region.
The Miners 2021 schedule will feature several tough challenges for the inexperienced squad including hoe-and-homes with perennial basketball powers Bluefield, Chapmanville, Logan, Wyoming East, and Tug Valley as well as two games against Man and new sectional foe Liberty Raleigh and a home game against Lincoln County.
MCHS will also play two games in the annual Hatfield and McCoy Shootout which is traditionally held in January at the Williamson Fieldhouse. Due to the season being delayed, this year’s event is tentatively scheduled for Feb. 26 and Feb. 27, but the schedule has not yet been revealed.
Teams in West Virginia are well behind their counterparts in the state of Kentucky as they are not even permitted to practice until Jan. 11. Boys’ teams can begin playing games on Jan. 29 while the Boys Basketball State Tournament was delayed to April 6 to April 10.
Coach Elkins will once again be assisted this season by Calvin Duncan, Matt Hatfield, and Kevin Baisden while Michael Runyon is back as the team manager.