MAN — Mingo Central made it a sweep with Saturday’s 78-71 win on Saturday night at Man.
Four Mingo Central players broke into double digits in scoring in the win.
Man dropped to 14-3 on the season with the loss. The Billies fell to 1-3 this season vs. Class AA sectional teams and Mingo Central was able to gain a series sweep over Man with the win. The Miners defeated the Hillbillies 67-57 on Jan. 23 atop Miner Mountain.
Mingo Central upped its record to 11-6 with the win. The Miners are 3-3 vs. sectional foes this season.
Man entered the game ranked 11th in the state in Class AA. Mingo Central was 12th.
Devin Hatfield tossed in 21 points to lead the Miners, while Nate May netted 18, Drew Hatfield 17 and Jacob May 12.
Ethan Evans added seven points, while Ashton Deskins had two and Zion Martin one.
The Miners netted 12 3-pointers in the win, led by Drew Hatfield, who was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc. May drilled a trio of treys, while Devin Hatfield and May each had two 3s.
Austin Ball tossed in a game-high 25 points to lead the Billies. Peyton Adams and Caleb Blevins also broke into double figures in scoring with 17 and 15 points respectively.
Ryan Cozart had eight, Jackson Tackett four and Jeremiah Harless two.
Adams was 4 of 8 from the 3-point arc. Blevins sank three 3-pointers, while Cozart had two and Ball one.
Mingo Central led 20-14 after one quarter, 42-34 at the half and 56-49 after three.
The Miners outshot Man, making 26 of 52 shots from the floor for 50 percent. Man was 26 of 57 for 45 percent.
Mingo was 50 percent from the 3-point arc as the Miners canned 12 of 24 of their 3s. Man was 10 of 22 for 45 percent.
Mingo Central was 14 of 18 from the foul line for 77 percent while the Billies connected on 9 of 13 for 69 percent,
Mingo also out-rebounded the Billies 27-22.
Man is scheduled to return to action on Friday night at county rival Logan. Tip time is 7:30 p.m. from Logan’s Willie Akers Arena. Man then travels to Lincoln County on Feb. 18 and hosts Huntington St. Joe on Feb. 21.
The Miners were slated to host Chapmanville on Tuesday night before going to Scott on Friday. The Miners host Westside on Feb. 18 and go to Lincoln County on Feb. 21.
MAN 72, RIVER VIEW 40: Man breezed to an easy 72-40 win at home over River View on Tuesday. Feb. 4.
It was the second time in five days the Billies had knocked off the Raiders.
Austin Ball tossed in 24 points to lead Man.
Peyton Adams had 16 and Jackson Tackett 13.
Ryan Cozart netted nine points, Caleb Blevins six and Christian Toler and James Scites had two points apiece.
Ball and Tackett both had double-doubles with 10 and 16 rebounds respectively. Cozart also had 10 boards.
Adams made three 3-pointers in the game, while Blevins had two.
Tackett was 9 of 10 from the free throw line.
Daniel Dobbs led River View with a 15-point effort.