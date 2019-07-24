RED JACKET - Mingo Central is becoming known as the Oregon Ducks of West Virginia high school football when it comes to helmets and uniforms as every season the Miners have donned a differently designed helmet and have at least 2-3 different uniform combinations available to the entire team every season.
Every year during the offseason when the helmets are reconditioned, lead designer Wes Wilson works with the team to create a new, fresh look for every fall the Miners take the field.
Recently on their various social media pages, the class AA powerhouse Miners unveiled their design for the 2019 edition of the MCHS helmet.
Keeping with their unique tradition of wearing a different color combination every season, this year's helmet features a white metallic finish on the shell paired with a "miner blue" face mask.
For the first time since their inaugural season in 2011, the side of the helmet does not feature the usual "M" pick-axe.
A new, oversized, chrome pick encompasses the right side, while the left side of the helmet will be an area where players will place their award decals for various accomplishments.
The award decals are, however, are traditional "M" pick-axe logo as well as the nose-bumper decal while a two-colored stripe breaks up both sides.
On the back of the helmet, MCHS is the first high school in the country to use a state-shaped warning decal which is placed under the usual Cardinal Conference decal.
On the opposite rear side, the Miners will celebrate their first ever Pike County Bowl appearance with a decal commemorating this year's game against Pikeville, Kentucky to open the season. Lastly, both the United States and West Virginia state flags make a return from are previous season.
"I'm really pleased with the result of all the hard work we put into making our 2019 dream become a reality" Wes Wilson told the WDN. "This helmet may be in my top three of designs I've created for MCHS. I'm all about a "clean" look and this really encompassed that very well. I can't wait to see 50 of these under the Friday night lights."
The Miners have had 10 different jerseys and have worn an astounding 29 different uniform and helmet combinations in a game since their inaugural season in 2011.
They will enter the 2019 season with four uniforms at their disposal, according to the mcfootball.com helmets and uniforms page, that is unless they also have a brand new uniform in the works to go with their stylish new helmets.
Miner fans will have to wait until the first game to check out the new look, which will be on Aug. 31 in the 35th annual Pike County Bowl against the reigning Class A runner up in Kentucky, Pikeville Panthers.
Jarrid McCormick is a sports reporter for the Williamson Daily News. He can be reached by email at jmccormick@HDMediaLLC.com.