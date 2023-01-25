NEWTOWN — Class AA No. 2 Mingo Central earned a season sweep over sectional foe and No. 8 Chapmanville on Tuesday night as they used a second half surge to top the Lady Tigers by a final of 50-29 atop Miner Mountain.
The win for the Lady Miners improved their record to 11-1 on the year and was their third straight win over Chapmanville dating back to last season as Mingo defeated the Tigers 55-49 at Chapmanville back on Dec. 13.
MCHS coach Kim Davis Smith said she expects to see Chapmanville for a third time in the sectional championship on Feb. 24 but she feels that the sweep should lock up the No. 1 seed in the section for the Miners and give them home court in the sectional tournament.
“It will be a battle,” Davis Smith said of the rematch. “Chapmanville is a great team. They have lots of talent, some great shooters, and they play great defensively. Their strategy is to hold Addie down and keep her points limited and they did a good job of that. But we did a spectacular job of other people stepping up…I was just really proud of everybody. Madisyn Curry had a great game I thought. Really pleased with the effort from our team.”
The game was tight for much of the night as the two teams were tied up at 12 after the first quarter of play and Mingo held a slim two-point lead going into halftime ahead 18-16.
Chapmanville opened the second half with the hot hand as they started the quarter on a 7-0 run and took a 23-18 lead after a three from guard Daizi Farley with 4:33 left in the third.
The spurt by the Tigers prompted a timeout from coach Davis Smith for Mingo and the Lady Miners responded coming out of the break as they went on an 8-0 run and took a 26-23 lead after back-to-back threes from standout guard Addie Smith.
“We have a third quarter slump, so I had to use that quick timeout just to reel us in,” coach Kim Davis Smith said. “We’ve had some success winning but sometimes your team has to learn how to face adversity and to really dig deep when things aren’t going your way. We had some really good efforts by some other players today that I was really proud of, defensively Bella (Hall) there in that third quarter was huge.”
The Lady Tigers answered as Jaiden Mahon drained a three to tie the game back up at 26 all but Mingo had an answer of their own as Curry drained a three from the top of the key to put Mingo back on top for good at 29-26.
A putback by 6’3” junior center Jenna Sparks gave the Miners a 31-26 lead into the fourth quarter and then Sparks started the final stanza with another bucket to give Mingo a seven point lead. Sparks finished the game with 10 points, eight rebounds, three assists, and two blocked shots coming off the bench.
“She’s made an impact, you could see it tonight,” Davis Smith said of Sparks. “Just defensively and rebounding. When shots are put up sometimes she is able to reach and get rebounds that others can’t. She was tremendous tonight in the paint and got some key defensive rebounds.”
The fourth quarter was all Mingo Central as they locked down on the defensive end and held Chapmanville to only three points in the period to cruise to the 21-point win.
The Lady Miners had a balanced attack offensively as eight different players scored with four players finishing with eight or more points. Addie Smith led Mingo with 12 points and three steals despite struggling in the first half finishing with only a pair of made free-throws.
Curry was next with 11 points and narrowly missed a double-double as she had nine rebounds while Bella Hall was next with eight points as she provided a huge spark late in the game scoring six points in the fourth quarter. Hall also dished four assists and had three steals.
Farley led the way for Chapmanville with nine points on a trio of three-pointers while Alaira Evans followed her with eight points and seven rebounds.
The loss for the Lady Tigers sees their record fall to 8-5 on the season.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 12 4 10 3 — 29
MCHS: 12 6 13 19 — 50
Scoring
CR: D. Farley 9, A. Evans 8, J. Mahon 5, C. Thompson 3, B. Christian 2, M. Parsons 2
MC: A. Smith 12, M. Curry 11, J. Sparks 10, B. Hall 8, A. Davis 3, M. Adkins 2, D. Grimmett 2, G. Akers 2