Logan, WV (25601)

Today

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Mostly clear skies this evening will give way to cloudy skies and rain overnight. Low 59F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.