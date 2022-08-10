Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

WILLIAMSON — When looking back on the Vol State 500k, Alexis Batausa had one word repeatedly come to mind — journey.

For Batausa, he said this journey was seemingly split into two parts: the start of the race with two other locals by his side, and the completion of the race with a complete stranger who quickly became a friend and strong ally.

HD Media reporter Nancy Peyton primarily covers news in Mingo County.

