WILLIAMSON — When looking back on the Vol State 500k, Alexis Batausa had one word repeatedly come to mind — journey.
For Batausa, he said this journey was seemingly split into two parts: the start of the race with two other locals by his side, and the completion of the race with a complete stranger who quickly became a friend and strong ally.
The Vol State 500k begins with a ferry ride across the Mississippi River, from Missouri to Kentucky, and finishes at “the Rock,” high atop Sand Mountain in Northeast Georgia. What lies in between is a 314-mile path that crosses through five states. From the time the participants step off the ferry until they reach the Rock, they are totally reliant upon their own physical and mental resources.
“The stretches are pretty long,” Batausa said. “Some of them are 15 to 20 miles apart. There were some that were about 40 miles apart, so when you think about it you have to figure out how to plan for this kind of race because you have to break down that 314-mile stretch with all those small towns and major cities.”
Batausa, who resides in Williamson, said he started the race with two other people from the area who had been selected in the lottery to enter the race before he had. They set off on this journey in late July.
“Me and two others from our area — Selena Ferguson from Delbarton and Rich Hanson from Lenore — they both signed up for the race as well,” Batausa said. “It’s funny because in the beginning they both got in when the lottery happened around this time. I didn’t get in, so everyone was kind of reassuring me to not worry about it. January this past year I got in, so then it was time to start planning.”
Participants are required to check in at least twice a day and to reach certain checkpoints to remain in the race.
“The minimum is 50k, which is 30 miles per day,” Batausa said. “We were doing that. We did about 40 miles each the first two days, which was a little too much on us because we never did really train that far into that, which was hard on our bodies. When you think of a distance this long and being on asphalt that long, too, the heat and humidity and whatever weather conditions there are. It was hard.”
Batausa said many who enter the race do not complete it because of the toll it takes both mentally and physically. That was the case for those who he had entered the race with. He said he, too, decided to give up partway through the race.
“We were all compromising that we were done with the race,” Batausa said. “Rich and I took a nap when we got to the hotel to see how we felt. After I felt fine — my body was trying to tell me to stop but my mind said to keep going. Even that night, I was kind of reflecting because I wanted to finish. I didn’t want to stop because I had come this far.”
However, this is where the friends he made along the way stepped in to help him. Batausa credits Jessy Nelson — a participant from Greeley, Colorado — for being there to help him cross the finish line just as much as he helped her get there.
“I met her at a restaurant,” Batausa said. “We got to talking and became friends that way. She had also come with two other people, but she couldn’t go at their speed. We were kind of in the same boat. … She messaged me and had this plan for us to get back out there and get to mile 186, which is the Bench of Despair. Usually when people make it there, they go on to finish the race.”
Batausa said he and Nelson remained together and reached the Rock together. He said the time spent being able to learn more about one another and to grow their friendship is something that carried them through the last half of the race.
Batausa said another major source of inspiration was the people back home following his progress and sending messages of support along the way.
“I think that’s what’s key, too, is the support,” Batausa said. “Back home, I had so much support it was crazy. People were following me every day, and it meant a lot. People would send me videos and motivational stuff, and it would just make me cry because it’s what I needed. I shared it with Jessy because I know she needed that motivation as well, to have that small hometown kind of feel here versus where she lives in Colorado.”
Batausa said the nine-day journey was one that has left him forever changed.
“It was the hardest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Batausa said. “It really pushes the will of what a human being can do, you know. … Even now I’ve been back for a couple of weeks, and I’m still talking about the race, about what I experienced.”
Batausa said he has entered the lottery for next year’s race and that he hopes to get the chance to compete again and take what he has learned with him to enhance his experience and to guide newcomers, as veterans of the race did for him.