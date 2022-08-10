Logan’s TRUSTED news source.



Kermit resident Davey Jude follows through on a shot during the third round of the 103rd West Virginia Amateur.

 JENNY HARNISH | The Register-Herald

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — With the 103rd West Virginia Amateur title hanging in the balance and a single shot separating them, Noah Mullens and Cam Roam matched shots and pars down the stretch on the Old White Course at The Greenbrier Resort as the tension mounted during Wednesday’s fourth and final round.

Neither could seemingly miss a fairway or green, nor could either get a resulting birdie putt to drop.

