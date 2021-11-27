HUNTINGTON — As scheduled right now, Saturday’s matchup between Marshall and Western Kentucky is the last time the two bitter Conference USA rivals will meet in Huntington.
If it is the last battle in Huntington for a while, it’s a heck of a way to go out.
When Marshall and Western Kentucky meet at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Joan C. Edwards Stadium, Conference USA’s East Division title will be on the line and also a berth in next week’s C-USA title game against UTSA in San Antonio.
While that is a focal point, both Marshall head coach Charles Huff and Western Kentucky coach Tyson Helton said it is no different than any other football game.
“Is it a big game? Yes,” Huff said. “Is it a big game because of who we are playing? Yes. But ultimately, it’s a big game because it’s the next game in our journey and our journey is coming to an end. We fully understand the ramifications of the game. We get that, but it’s no different than any other game.”
While it sounds good, that’s a really hard sell, considering everything surrounding the contest.
Coming into the season, both had championship aspirations and this game was foreseen as one that would dictate the East Division.
Now, that will come to fruition in a battle of teams that put up points and yardage in high volume.
Western Kentucky’s has the top passing offense in FBS and third-ranked total offense while Marshall’s offense is ninth in FBS.
The two teams combine for more than 1,000 yards per game, meaning Saturday should be full of fireworks.
Helton said it is fitting that the East Division comes down to this matchup, given the success of both programs.
“If you asked me when you would want to play them, now’s the time to play them,” Helton said. “Get to the last game and have that competitive game and that opportunity to represent the East. They’re a really good football team, a well-coached football team.”
For Marshall (7-4, 5-2 C-USA), the game offers a chance to return to the C-USA Championship game, which would allow the seniors to further cement their legacy to the program.
Many of the Super-Seniors — those who were seniors last year, but took advantage of the NCAA’s rule in regards to an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19 — came in during the 2016 season when Marshall went 3-9 and the program was arguably at its lowest point in many years.
That season ended with a 60-6 loss at the hands of Western Kentucky — one those players have not forgotten.
That was actually Marshall’s last loss to the Hilltoppers. Marshall has won four straight in the series since then.
Each year since that 2016 campaign, Marshall has made its climb back through the Conference USA ranks, earning the East Division title last season before falling to UAB for the title in Huntington.
To continue the path toward a championship is of the utmost importance for the Herd players as they get set for Saturday.
“We wouldn’t want it any other way — you know, last game of the year, we’re getting the opportunity to compete for a conference championship this week,” Marshall offensive lineman Alex Mollette said. “If we can pull it out, we get to go, so lay it all out on the line. It’s the last one we’ve got, so we’ve got to give it all we’ve got.”
Huff noted that the seniors on the team have been exceptional for the program, and he felt the community needs to show them the support they deserve in their final time at “The Joan.”
“A lot of them had the opportunity to walk away from this university and this game, but they chose to come back...because of their love for Marshall,” Huff said. “I think Saturday is a good opportunity for not only our team, but our community to show our appreciation for everything they’ve done.”
For Western Kentucky (7-4, 6-1 C-USA), it is a chance to continue a six-game winning streak and earn a rematch with UTSA — the only team in league play to put a blemish on the Hilltoppers’ league season.
The Hilltoppers feature the country’s top statistical passing duo in quarterback Bailey Zappe and wide receiver Jerreth Sterns.
Zappe has thrown for 4,640 yards and 48 touchdowns with nine interceptions while Sterns has caught 123 passes for 1,511 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Marshall’s defensive focus is not on stopping the Hilltoppers; instead, it is on limiting Western Kentucky’s scoring, which means producing field goals instead of touchdowns, utilizing the same bend-but-don’t-break concepts that have made them successful in 2021.
For Marshall offensively, quarterback Grant Wells is also throwing for 300-plus yards per game and is coming off an efficient game at Charlotte in which the Herd offense gained 588 yards and did not turn the ball over.
Wells’ ability to take care of the football against a Western Kentucky defense that has forced 13 interceptions in the last three games is critical for the Herd’s chances at winning the game and the East Division title.
“We have everything we talked about in January in front of us and it can be taken away in a heartbeat,” Wells said.
With Marshall moving to the Sun Belt by at least the start of the 2023 season, this is slated to be the last league matchup between the rivals in Huntington.