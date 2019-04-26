HUNTINGTON - Tuesday was a nice day for a walk, particularly a stroll of 90 feet for Morehead State University's Zach Boyd and Connor Pauly.
Pauly drew a bases-loaded walk off Marshall University relief pitcher Andre Knight (3-3) to score Boyd in the eighth inning and give Morehead State (27-15) a 5-4 victory over the Thundering Herd (22-18) in college baseball at the YMCA Kennedy Center's George T. Smailes Field.
The loss was frustrating for Marshall, which victimized itself with six walks and two errors. Eagles pitchers walked only one Herd hitter and the team played errorless ball.
Marshall coach Jeff Waggoner wasn't pleased to have lost, but was impressed with the performance of starting pitcher Ryan Capuano. The freshman right-hander from Toronto allowed four runs, three earned, on six hits with three walks and one strikeout in five innings.
"He pitched his butt off," Waggoner said of Capuano.
So did Morehead State's relievers. After starter Alex Garbrick surrendered four runs on five hits in 4 2/3 innings, David Looney (2-0) came on to strike out three, walk one and hold Marshall without a hit for 2 1/3 innings to earn the victory. Cory Conway picked up his first save with two innings of one-hit relief.
Garbrick, a red-shirt sophomore right-hander, was perfect through three innings, having fanned four of the nine batters he faced. The Eagles staked him to a lead with a three-run third when Reid Leonard doubled home Boyd, then scored on catcher's interference before Dom Peroni plated Pauly with a sacrifice fly.
Marshall got to Garbrick in the fourth. Erik Rodriguez singled, then scored on a Luke Edwards double. Elvis Peralta's sacrifice fly drove in Edwards to pull the Herd within 3-2.
Morehead State made it 4-3 in the top of the fifth when Stephen Hill crossed the plate when Ryan Layne hit into a fielder's choice.
Marshall tied it in the bottom of the inning on solo home runs by Rey Pastrana and Geordon Blanton.
The Herd delves back into league play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at UAB in the opener of a three-game set.