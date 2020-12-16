MORGANTOWN — When offered the job at Morgantown High last winter, veteran coach Sean Biser wanted to make sure his son Caden was OK if he accepted the job.
Caden was about to enter his senior year at Keyser, the school he established himself at, so a move to Morgantown could easily hurt him.
Maybe a surprise to Sean, Caden accepted the proposition and excitedly followed his father to Morgantown.
Biser soon realized MHS was a good fit as he credits his coaches and team as a significant reason why he is the 2020 Howley Award winner, given to the best linebacker in the state as voted on by the West Virginia Sports Writers Association.
In his senior season, Biser led the team with 51 total tackles (17 solo, 34 assist) with six going for a loss. He also accounted for one quarterback hurry, two pass breakups, two forced fumbles and one recovery in six games.
“I feel honored, and it’s taken a lot from the coaching staff, my teammates and my family and I’ve put a lot of work in,” Biser said. “As a whole, as a team, we came to make each other better and that’s what helped me get this accomplishment.”
Adversity struck early for the Mohigans with injuries and COVID-19 hindering their season. Biser was there to lead his team, and the Mohigans (3-3) moved on to win two of their final three games, defeating Linsly and rival University while losing to Bridgeport.
Through all of the adversity, Biser’s mental toughness was at the forefront.
“My dad has coached us and told us, ‘Control what you can control,’” Biser said. “There’s adversity in life and you have to keep driving and keep that engine going. You’re going to face troubles and you have to keep moving.”
Now, looking at playing in college, Biser has the chance to stay in Morgantown for four more years, garnering a preferred walk-on offer from WVU.
“(My game) has developed really well. The experience helped in getting the technique down, just that muscle memory over the years, has made me into the player I am today,” he said. “It’s an honor (to be offered from WVU). You know, just following your dad and filling those shoes from years ago, it’s really cool and an honor to get that opportunity.”