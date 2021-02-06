HUNTINGTON — Tony Kemper realized it, Old Dominion’s players celebrating in a pile on the floor knew it and probably most of the 381 spectators in Cam Henderson Center comprehended it.
Victoria Morris’ dagger of a shot with 1:14 left to play in the Monarchs’ women’s basketball game with Marshall on Friday was crushing for the Thundering Herd.
Morris made a four-point play, swishing a 3-pointer from the top of the key, then hitting the ensuing free throw after being fouled by Savannah Wheeler to give Old Dominion a 75-58 lead on its way to an 80-70 victory. With that play, Morris turned a one-possession game into a three-possession contest and the Thundering Herd couldn’t recover.
“Victoria Morris’ shot she hit at the top was a great shot,” said Kemper, Marshall’s head coach. “We can’t foul her. She was tremendous. That one shot did us in. They made one huge play in the game and (nullified) how we had battled back.”
The Herd trailed by 13 points after an Aziah Hudson basket with 2:05 left in the second quarter. Marshall began its comeback, though, as Alexis Johnson, who scored a career-high 18 points and snagged a team-best eight rebounds, and Kennedi Colclough hit shots to bring Marshall within 41-32 at halftime. The Herd chipped away and took a 58-57 lead after Wheeler’s three-point play at 8:38 of the third quarter. Wheeler’s play, which involved her hustling for a loose ball and scooping it into the basket while drawing a foul energized Marshall.
The Herd led by two after Taylor Pearson’s 3-pointer with 7:56 remaining and was ahead 64-63 after Colclough’s basket with 5:36 to play.
Morris, a 5-foot-8 senior guard averaging 15.8 points per game, broke a 66-66 tie with 3:52 left and Old Dominion never trailed after that.
Colclough said the loss was disappointing and that the Herd needs to come out strong when the teams meet again at 3 p.m. Saturday at Henderson Center.
“We started off slow,” said Colclough, who scored 10 points. “Tomorrow, we need to start quick. If we do that, we’ll be fine.”
Marshall was without guards Krisen Mayo and Kia Sivils, but Kemper said that’s no excuse, especially since the Monarchs also played with a roster depleted by COVID-19 protocols.
“We were without some of the glue that helps us organize, but the excuses have to be done,” Kemper said. “They have to be done.”
Marshall’s inside game was strong, as the Herd outscored Old Dominion 46-22 in the paint and grabbed 13 offensive rebounds in earning a 36-30 overall rebounding edge. Inside players Colclough, Lorelei Roper, Alexis Johnson and Mahogany Matthews combined to go 20 for 27 from the floor, score 33 points and pull down 17 rebounds and commit five of the team’s 13 turnovers.
The guard play, though, is where Kemper said his squad must improve in the rematch. Old Dominion outscored the Herd 15-4 off turnovers and Wheeler, C.C. Mays, Taylor Pearson and Paige Shy combined to go 9 for 35 from the field, including 2 for 13 from 3-point range.
“Our interior play was pretty good,” Kemper said. “We have to get more out of our guards.”
Kemper said, however, full blame couldn’t be placed on the guards.
“We have to play better defense,” Kemper said. “We didn’t play good enough defense to win that game.”
Wheeler scored 18 points. Roper tied her career-high with 12 points. Morris led the monarchs with 21 points. Maggie Robinson scored 18, Hudson 13 and Lanay Wheaton 11.