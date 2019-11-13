20191113-log-motorcross pic Gore.JPG

Submitted photo

Dylan Gore, 20, of Chapmanville, won the 2019 250B Grand National Cross Country Championship in Crawfordsville, Indiana on October 27. This was his second season racing and his second title. Last year, he won 2018 GNCC 250 C Class. This National series includes rounds from New York to Florida to Indiana.  He won Round 3 in Morganton, N.C., Round 4 in Society Hills, S.C., and Round 9 in Dunkard, Pa. He also had five third place finishes. Dylan will be moving up to A Class next year.