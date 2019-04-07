HD Media
STILLWATER, Okla.- Junior right-handed starter Alek Manoah struck out 11 batters in 8.0 shutout innings and the offense added 11 runs on 17 hits as the West Virginia University baseball team beat No. 23 Oklahoma State, 11-1, on Friday night in the series opener at Allie P. Reynolds Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
The Mountaineers (18-11, 3-4 Big 12) scored at least one run in each of the first five innings, while Manoah held the Cowboys (18-10, 5-2 Big 12) to three hits in a career-long 8.0 innings. With the win, WVU has won four in a row and five of its last six games.
Manoah was lights-out on the mound and earned his sixth quality start in eight starts this season. Along with his 11 strikeouts, he did not walk a batter. Manoah retired the side in order five times and limited OSU to just three baserunners, only one of which advanced to second base, in the eighth inning.
"When you need a competitive guy to put the team on his shoulders and win a game, he's the guy you want to give the ball to," WVU coach Randy Mazey said of Manoah. "He just gives 110 percent every time out there. He really pitched well tonight, had all three of his pitches going and got better as the game went on."
Meanwhile, the Mountaineer offense exploded for 11 runs on 17 hits. WVU scored at least one run in each of the first five innings and had at least one baserunner in every frame. Five players had multiple hits.
Junior first baseman Marques Inman led the way with a season-best four hits with four RBIs, while senior right fielder Darius Hill had two hits and three RBIs with two runs scored.
The series continued Saturday and concludes on Sunday, with first pitch moved up one hour, to 1 p.m.
SOUTHERN MISS 10, MARSHALL 3: The Marshall baseball team scored three runs in the first, but were held scoreless across the next eight innings in a series opening loss at Southern Mississippi, 10-3, on Friday.
The Thundering Herd stand at 18-11 overall and 6-4 in C-USA).
Marshall started the game with a big first inning. Elvis Peralta collected the first hit of the game on a one-out single. With two outs, Tucker Linder singled up the middle to put Peralta on third and extend his hitting streak to 14 games. Reynaldo Pastrana then smoked a ball to left for a double to score Peralta and then Jaren Lovely followed up with another two-out double to clear the bases and put the Herd up 3-0.
Southern Miss pulled within one after scoring two runs in the bottom of the first and tied the game in the bottom of the fourth with a run.
The Golden Eagles broke the game open with three runs in the fifth and two runs in each of the sixth and eighth innings to win 10-3.
USM took advantage of 10 free bases issued by the Marshall pitching staff, eight walks and two hit batters, while recording 13 hits in the ballgame.
With a schedule change due to possible rain on Sunday, the two squads were slated to play a doubleheader on Saturday.