On a chilly night in the Great Plains, the climb got a game and a few weeks longer.
West Virginia clinched bowl eligibility in its regular-season finale on Saturday night, staving off pesky host Kansas in a 34-28 om Lawrence, Kansas.
The decision evened the Mountaineers’ record at 6-6 with a 4-5 mark in the Big 12 Conference. It’s the first time this season that WVU’s record has been at .500 or better since the team was 1-1 following a blowout win over Long Island.
Kansas finished its season at 2-10 and 1-8 in the league.
The game wasn’t necessarily decided in a matchup of what each team entered doing well. Quite the opposite.
WVU came in with the league’s worst rushing offense (116.4 yards per game) but found traction against the Big 12’s worst run defense (248.8).
West Virginia rushed for a season-high 261 yards, with running backs Leddie Brown (19 carries, 156 yards) and Tony Mathis (22 rushes, 118 yards) each going over the century mark. It was the first time the Mountaineers had two backs with more than 100 yards since Brown and Alec Sinkfield each rushed for 123 yards in a 56-10 season-opening victory over Eastern Kentucky last season.
WVU quarterback Jarret Doege, meanwhile, was an efficient 16 for 21 for 170 yards and three touchdowns, all three of which came in the first half. However, it was his lone big mistake of the game that presented a season-defining moment for the Mountaineers.
Leading 21-13 early in the third quarter, Doege fired to his right with Kansas linebacker Gavin Potter breaking on the ball for an interception and returning it 28 yards for a touchdown. After a throw-back pass from quarterback Jalon Daniels to offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr. was good for two points, the game was tied at 21.
With bowl eligibility on the line, WVU leaned heavily on a run game that has been inconsistent at best for the majority of the past three seasons, with Doege attempting just three passes the rest of the way. Four plays after Brown converted a pivotal fourth-and-1 at the Mountaineer 47-yard line on the ensuing drive, he ripped off a 44-yard touchdown run over the right side to put WVU back up 28-21. Kicker Casey Legg added field goals of 38 and 37 yards to cap off WVU’s next two drives sandwiched around an interception for Mountaineer linebacker Josh Chandler-Semedo in his own end zone as the Mountaineers gave themselves some breathing room at 34-21.
That proved to be important as Kansas refused to fold. Kenny Logan returned a kickoff 63 yards after Legg’s second field goal, setting the Jayhawks up at WVU’s 34-yard line with 5:41 to go. Kansas reached the Mountaineer 11-yard line before a chop-block penalty derailed the drive and Chandler-Semedo picked off a second pass in the end zone on fourth down.
After a Mountaineer three-and-out, the Jayhawks came right back, highlighted by a 43-yard completion from Jalon Daniels to Jared Casey. Two plays later, Daniels took it in from 3 yards out to account for the final score. WVU’s Winston Wright fell on the ensuing onside kick to finally end the drama.
All told, West Virginia rolled up a 436-336 edge in total yards, a 23-13 advantage in first downs and held Kansas to 3 for 6 in the red zone.
As has been a trend throughout much of the season, it was an inauspicious start as Brown fumbled on the Mountaineers’ first play from scrimmage with Kansas already leading 3-0. However, WVU came up with a turnover on downs at its own 16 and that sparked a six-play, 84-yard march, capped by a 14-yard touchdown pass from Doege to Wright to give the Mountaineers the lead. West Virginia wouldn’t trail again.
That connection was the first of two 14-yard scoring tosses between Doege and Wright in the first half, with the second coming at the 10:02 mark of the second quarter, which made the score 14-6. Kansas answered, driving 65 yards on five plays with Casey hauling in a wide-open 8-yard pass over the middle from Daniels to cut the lead to 14-13.
Legg missed a 44-yard field goal attempt on West Virginia’s next drive, but after forcing a Kansas punt, Doege engineered a near-perfect two-minute drill, leading a six-play, 59-yard drive and finishing it with a 7-yard touchdown throw to Sam James with just 17 seconds left in the half. That score sent the teams to the break with the Mountaineers leading 21-13.
Sean Ryan made five grabs for 87 yards to lead the Mountaineers in both receiving categories. Daniels completed 22 of 32 passes for 249 yards with a touchdown. Luke Grimm led all Jayhawks wideouts with 105 yards on four grabs.