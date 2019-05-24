HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Marshall University shortstop Elvis Peralta was picked for the All-Conference USA baseball first team.
Marshall pitcher Joshua Shapiro was named to the all-conference second team and outfielder Luke Edwards was an all-freshman team selection.
Peralta is a junior from Lawrence, Massachusetts, with a .352 batting average, 41 runs batted in and 41 runs scored. He has a team-leading nine home runs, tied for eighth in the conference. His 74 hits are fifth in the league.
Shapiro, a senior left-hander from Columbus, has a 5-3 record and 3.58 earned run average with 68 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched. His .229 opposing batting average is fifth best in C-USA.
Edwards began the season in the roles of pinch hitter and pinch runner before cracking the starting lineup. The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, native is batting .264 with 26 runs scored, 15 RBI, eight doubles and two homers.
Western Kentucky junior outfielder Jake Sanford was chosen as the C-USA Player of the Year with a .402 average, 22 homers and 65 RBI. Rice junior right-hander Matt Canterino was named as the Pitcher of the Year. Canterino (6-5) leads C-USA in opposing batting average (.203) and is second in strikeouts (112) while walking just 21 in a league-high 93 innings pitched.
After leading Florida Atlantic to its second C-USA regular-season championship in the past four years, John McCormack earned the Keith LeClair Coach of the Year honor. The Owls finished 22-8 in conference play.
Florida Atlantic had the most first-team all-conference selections with four, while Southern Miss was next with three. Charlotte, Florida Atlantic and Louisiana Tech led the way with five total all-conference choices. Nine of the league's teams had at least one representative on the first team unit, while eight had second-team selections.
Voting was done by a panel consisting of each head coach, each team's media relations director and a media representative from each city.