HUNTINGTON — One highly decorated Marshall football alumnus will serve as a head coach in the longest-running college football all-star game next month.

Troy Brown, a three-time Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots, will coach the West in the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl, scheduled to be played on Feb. 2 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch.

