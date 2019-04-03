HUNTINGTON - Now that spring break is coming to an end, Marshall University's football team is making the transition back into spring practice Tuesday in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Spring sessions continue through a scrimmage April 27 at 2 p.m. Until then, Marshall head coach Doc Holliday and his staff will spend the next four weeks analyzing players.
Here is a look at five players either set to emerge or in positions of need that must develop new leadership.
Tavante Beckett, LB: Possibly the most intriguing player on the field this spring because it isn't exactly known what to expect from the Virginia Tech transfer. Beckett is a former teammate of Thundering Herd linebacker Jaquan Yulee, who will be moving into a more prominent role. The 5-foot-10, 222-pound linebacker will have chemistry with Yulee, which could be critical as they look to help overcome some major losses at the second level of the defense, which was in the top 25 nationally last season.
Xavier Gaines, TE: Gaines finished the 2018 season strong with solid performances against Virginia Tech and in the bowl game against South Florida. Armani Levias will be strong option at tight end, but Gaines is the most athletic player at the position. If he continues his strong play from the end of last season, that adds versatility to the offense and is also a matchup problem when the Herd wants to flex a tight end out as a slot receiver against defensive looks with five or six defensive backs. Gaines could be the biggest receiving mismatch Marshall has, if he shows the consistency with his hands that is necessary for success. Think Gator Hoskins from 2013.
Ty Tyler, DL: There is no question as to his playmaking ability for the defensive line. However, Tyler has benefited over the past few years from other players getting much of the focus, such as Ryan Bee and Malik Thompson. Tyler is the most explosive of any threat on Marshall's defensive line and has been for some time, but, more than ever, consistency will be needed there, whether he is lined up on the interior or on the edge. Look for Tyler to continue in his role of moving inside and outside, as matchups dictate. On the interior, he and Channing Hames could be a force in the middle to stuff the run, but off the outside, Tyler produces a rush presence that has proven tough to block. He is an X-factor for the 2019 team.
Obi Obialo, WR: With Tyre Brady gone, Obialo needs to step up as a consistent force - especially in one-on-one situations where Brady was so dominant. Late in the 2018 season against FIU, Obialo showed that type of one-on-one capability, gaining separation and making tough catches in traffic that helped lay the groundwork for a road win. Obialo has the size and strength to be "the guy" on the outside for Marshall's passing game, but he needs to make the natural progression and excel with additional targets.
Darius Hodge, DE: Hodge's impact could have a direct effect on the entire makeup of the defensive line and special teams. Obviously, he made an impact on special teams with his pressure last year, but if Hodge is able to prove himself as an every-down defensive end, that adds to the versatile options for Marshall. If Hodge is able to be an every-down defensive lineman, there is the ability for Marshall's defensive line to go super-athletic across the board with Tyler moving inside and becoming a disruptive force. No matter what, Marshall's pressure off the edge is critical for defensive success. Whether that will be Tyler or Hodge, or both, leading the way remains to be seen. The next four weeks will provide some clarity for the Herd moving forward.