HUNTINGTON — Twenty-one games.
It’s the third longest winning streak among NCAA softball teams and it belongs to the Marshall University Thundering Herd.
With a three-game sweep of Georgia State, the Herd improved its record to 31-3 overall and a perfect 7-0 in Sun Belt Conference play, of which two wins came in a Sunday doubleheader.
Marshall blasted four home runs in the pair of wins, which included Autumn Owen’s NCAA-leading 16th of the season in the first inning of the second game. Savannah Rice (8-0) and Sydney Nester (18-2) each picked up wins in the circle. Nester pitched a compete game shutout, her eighth of the season, to cap the series.
Lauren Love, Brooklyn Ulrich and Reilly Lucas also hit home runs Sunday afternoon to help the Herd to 5-1 and 6-0 wins over the Panthers.
Marshall 4, Louisiana-Monroe 3:The Marshall baseball team took Sunday’s rubber match over ULM, and with it, its first Sun Belt Conference series victory. The Herd won 4-3, holding off a Warhawk rally in the bottom of the ninth inning.
“I am very happy for our guys,” head coach Greg Beals said after the series win. “We fought hard, competing to the end, and that is what it takes to win a road series in this conference. Zac (Addkison) pitched extremely well and we got some big hits highlighted by Carinci’s two-run homer. Looking forward to coming back home to play this week.”
Addkison paced the Herd on the bump earning his second win of the season. The San Antonio, Texas, native threw a career-high 7.0 innings while striking out a season-high nine. The junior gave up just one run on four hits and two walks.
Down by one in the top of the seventh, Amari Bartee recorded an infield single to second to bring up Daniel Carinci who homered to left field to give Marshall a 2-1 advantage.
Then with two outs in top of the ninth, Carinci reached on an error as Owen Ayers crossed home to make it 3-1. Kebler Peralta singled to score Carinci and make it 4-1.
ULM tallied two runs in the bottom of the ninth, but Drew Harlow recorded his first save by getting the final out.
Marshall next faces West Virginia at GoMart Ballpark in Charleston at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.
