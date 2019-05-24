HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's football program might lose one of its top returning defensive linemen.
Sources confirmed Wednesday that starting defensive lineman Ty Tyler, who has 36 games of experience under his belt with the Thundering Herd, has entered the NCAA's transfer portal. The news was first reported by 247Sports.
Following the confirmation, Tyler said through messages there was a chance he would return to the Herd this fall.
Should Tyler leave, there would be big shoes to fill in the Marshall defensive front.
The 6-foot-3, 251-pound redshirt senior from Punta Gorda, Florida, excelled as both a defensive end and defensive tackle for the Herd, using his versatility to consistently wreak havoc in the backfield against opposing offenses.
For his career, Tyler has 91 tackles with 21 tackles for loss and 13.5 quarterback sacks with two forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.
In 2018, Tyler finished with 44 tackles, including 10 tackles for loss - nine of which were sacks. Those numbers landed him as an All-Conference USA second team selection.
He was expected to be one of the league's top returning defensive linemen for the 2019 season.
Marshall's season gets underway on Aug. 31 when the Herd hosts VMI at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.