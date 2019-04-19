HUNTINGTON - Marshall University's football program adopted a motto of "We'll play anywhere, anytime" over the last few seasons.
That seems to take on a heightened meaning in 2019.
On Tuesday, Conference USA released date changes for three of its games in the 2019 season - two of which involve the Thundering Herd.
Marshall's 2019 schedule will feature three Friday contests - the most non-traditional regular season games since the 2013 season when the Herd had two Thursday games and one on a Friday.
In addition to the Friday, Sept. 6 game at Boise State that was announced in February, C-USA announced that Marshall's road contest at Florida Atlantic will move to 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18 and the home date against Louisiana Tech will now shift to 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15.
Head coach Doc Holliday said the Herd has to play the schedule given to it and even tried to accent some of the benefits associated with the changes announced Tuesday.
"You just have to turn it into a positive because there's not a whole lot you can do about it," Holliday said. "TV controls when we play, and I think - just to be honest with you - playing Boise on a Friday night gives us an extra day to get back and prepare for an excellent football team in (Ohio) the following week. I think another Friday game we have is after an open date, so it doesn't affect us an awful lot and you get an extra day to prepare after each of those Fridays."
While the changes affected the Herd's 2019 football schedule, Marshall is not involved with any of the negotiations regarding its football contests being moved, athletic director Mike Hamrick said.
"When you sign with a TV partner, you are at their discretion to play when they want to play," Hamrick said. "With seven home games, we have six home games on Saturday and one on Friday, which is the weekend after the high school regular season."
In particular, Hamrick looked at the advantages of the Herd's lone Friday home game, which is the Nov. 15 contest against Louisiana Tech at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
The game occurs after Marshall's second bye week of the season, and Hamrick said more importantly moving the game allows fans to come in for the annual Marshall Memorial Fountain ceremony and stay for a game the next day.
"I feel very fortunate that the one Friday game that Marshall is playing in on national television brings it closer to the Nov. 14 fountain ceremony," Hamrick said. "It ties the two in so much better for our passionate fan base."
The move is also a competitive advantage for Marshall in that the Nov. 15 game falls after the Herd's bye week while Louisiana Tech will have to travel to Huntington on a short week after hosting North Texas in what should be a key C-USA West Division matchup.
In addition to the announced date changes for games in the 2019 season, Marshall found out times for three of its Saturday games.
The Sept. 28 matchup with Cincinnati at Joan C. Edwards Stadium is set for a 5 p.m. kickoff and the C-USA opener at Middle Tennessee the following week is a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on Oct. 5. The regular-season finale against FIU is a noon kickoff on Nov. 30 at Joan C. Edwards Stadium.
Television partnerships and a full slate of dates and times for 2019 contests are expected to be released by C-USA later this month.
-----
Marshall 2019 schedule
Saturday, Aug. 31 VMI, TBA
Friday, Sept. 6 at Boise State, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 14 Ohio, TBA
Saturday, Sept. 28 Cincinnati, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee, 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 12 Old Dominion, TBA
Friday, Oct. 18 at Florida Atlantic, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 26 Western Kentucky, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 2 at Rice, TBA
Friday, Nov. 15 Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Nov. 23 at Charlotte, TBA
Saturday, Nov. 30 FIU, Noon