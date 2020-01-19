NORFOLK, Va. -- Trailing by double figures at one point in the first half Marshall briefly took a lead but eventually dropped a 57-46 Conference-USA women's basketball contest at Old Dominion's Chartway Arena on Saturday.
The Thundering Herd (7-10 overall, 2-4 CUSA) clawed its way back from 15-point first-half deficit to take a 40-38 advantage on a layup by Khadaijia Brooks 36 seconds into the fourth quarter. That basket capped off a 16-2 second half run for Marshall but Old Dominion scored 19 of the contest’s final 25 points down the stretch.
Savannah Wheeler tied a season-high with 19 points, making all nine of her free throws. Taylor Pearson also chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds, while Brooks notched eight points, five rebounds and four steals.
Ajah Wayne and Amari Young both registered double-doubles to lead Old Dominion (14-3, 4-1).
Wayne had 19 points and 11 rebounds, while Young posted 12 points and 14 boards in the winning effort.
“We didn’t guard very well in the fourth quarter,” said Marshall head coach Tony Kemper. “(ODU) missed a lot of third-quarter shots too, but I’m proud of the way we came out of the locker room (for the second half). We were in a pretty tough spot, steadied and battled.”
Marshall will be back home in the Cam Henderson Center on Saturday for a 1 p.m. tip against WKU.
CHARLOTTE 52, MARSHALL 46: Charlotte won a defensive battle over Marshall in women’s college basketball, defeating the Thundering Herd 52-46 Thursday at Halton Arena.
The 49ers improved to 11-4 overall and 2-2 in Conference USA. Marshall fell to 7-9 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Jade Phillips scored 16 points and grabbed 16 rebounds to lead the 49ers in front of 718 spectators. Jada McMillan scored 11.
Savannah Wheeler led Marshall with 10 points. Khadaijia Brooks scored nine points and pulled down nine rebounds. Kristen Mayo scored nine points.
Both teams shot poorly. Marshall made just 14 of 53 shots, 5 of 27 from 3-point range; the 49ers made 18 of 66 shots, 3 of 13 from beyond the 3-point arc.
The difference was in rebounding. Charlotte pulled down 49 rebounds, 17 on offense, to Marshall’s 35.
The Herd stayed close throughout and led 18-16 early in the second quarter, before falling behind 23-20 by halftime.
Phillips’ free throw gave Charlotte a 52-43 lead with 8 seconds left to give the 49ers their largest lead. Brooks hit a 3-pointer off an assist by Savannah Wheeler with 1 second to play to set the score.
Marshall, which fell to 2-6 on the road, visits Old Dominion (13-3, 3-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday.