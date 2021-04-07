CHAPMANVILLE — There is longevity.
And then there’s Ronnie “Mule” Ooten.
This season will mark Ooten’s 40th season as head coach of the Chapmanville Lady Tigers, the only coach Chapmanville High School/Chapmanville Regional High School has ever had.
Ooten began coaching Chapmanville softball in 1981 when the WVSSAC first sanctioned girls softball and is the winningest coach in West Virginia high school softball history with a 701-168 all-time record, a remarkable 80.6 winning percentage.
Ooten has led Chapmanville softball to six Class AA state championships in 1999, 2004, 2007, 2009, 2010 and most recently in 2016.
Following the 2016 season, Ooten received nationwide honors as he was named as the National Coach of the Year for high school softball.
Forty seasons and four decades is a long time but Ooten still enjoys coaching the girls. Last year, he didn’t get to coach any at all due to the 2020 season being canceled.
“It’s way up there,” Ooten joked about entering his 40th year. “I’ve enjoyed it. It’s tough this year because of the COVID and everything going on. Athletics are way way behind right now. The kids haven’t had an off-season to work out.”
Ooten said he would like to win some more before he hangs it up.
“I’d like to win a few more before I quit,” Ooten said. “As long as it’s fun I enjoy it and I’ll be there but if it becomes a drudgery maybe I’ll step aside. Whoever gets it after me better carry some big sticks. It’s not just me, me and (assistant coaches) Barb (Ooten) and Dave Elkins and all the parents around us have help build a super program. If someone wants to take it over they’d better be willing to work because it’s a tough job. We’ve been thankful to be successful in softball. We enjoy what we do.”
CRHS is set to open the season on April 12 at Scott.