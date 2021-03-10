Logan High School has a history of football coaches coming back for second or even third stints.
George Hill did it first, coaching the Wildcats to an 8-2 campaign in 1924, the second ever season for the program, then coming back to lead Logan to a 16-11-2 mark in the 1927-28 grid seasons.
Herb Royer, one of the most successful coaches ever at Logan High School, came back twice, first leading the Wildcats to a 25-3-1 mark in 1939, then returning in 1946 and then again in 1951-52, where he led Logan to a 13-4-3 record over those two seasons.
The latest to do so will reportedly be Gary Mullins.
Mullins, who led Logan to a 61-74 mark over a 13-year span in 2004-16, and guided the Wildcats to five out of their overall six all-time playoff appearances, will reportedly be returning to LHS as head coach, replacing the outgoing Jimmy Sheppard, who resigned after three seasons and a 7-19 mark.
Mullins was officially named as the new Logan football coach on Tuesday night at the Logan County School Board Meeting. The hiring had been placed on the meeting agenda and will take effect on June 1, according to the agenda.
The Wildcats had some success in the Mullins era, reaching the playoffs in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013.
Before Mullins was hired, Logan had only made it to the post-season just one time back in 1990 under Wayne Bennett.
The Wildcats haven’t had a winning season since a 7-4 mark in 2013 when Logan lost 41-14 at Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. The year before in 2012, Logan was 7-3 but finished just outside of the top 16 and missed the post-season.
Mullins stepped down after the 2016 season and since assisted James Toth in 2017 on the LHS staff, served as the school’s Athletics Director for a short time and was also an assistant coach on the Logan girls’ soccer team in which his daughter Madison played.
After a 5-5 mark in 2016 under Mullins, the Wildcats have regressed, going 2-8 in Toth’s lone season in 2017 and then finishing at 4-6, 1-9 and 2-4 the last three years under Sheppard, a former Mullins assistant coach.
The 2020 football season was a chaotic one because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logan lost its first four games, then closed out with wins over Nitro and James Monroe.
The 2021 season will mark the 100th year of football for Logan High School. In 99 years, Logan has an all-time record of 452-501 a .474 winning percentage.
Upon his hiring the last time in 2004, Mullins was one of the youngest coaches in the state.
Mullins, a former Logan quarterback and assistant coach under George Barker, took over for Barker, who had left to coach at his alma mater Chapmanville from 2004-15.
Mullins had previously stepped down briefly after Logan’s 1-9 season in 2009 but soon returned and led Logan to the Class AAA playoffs in 2010 with a 6-5 mark. A 42-8 loss at George Washington eventually ended Logan’s season.
Under Mullins, Logan also made it to the Class AA playoffs in 2005 and 2007 and also the Class AAA playoffs in 2011 when the Wildcats hosted a first-round home game but were routed by a strong Parkersburg South team, 51-8.
When Mullins first put on the headsets in 2004, the former Logan Offensive Coordinator looked to change the Wildcats’ offensive scheme.
The change was a big one.
Logan opened up the offense, often running out of the four wide receiver spread and keeping opposing team’s defenses on their toes.
No longer would the Wildcats just pass the ball as a third-and-long necessity.
Logan might throw the bomb in first down, set up the pass to open up the run and use screen passes and trick plays to make it exciting.
Mullins said his pass-happy offensive scheme went all the way back to his days at the old Logan Junior High School more than 20 years ago.
“It all stems back to Steve Vance for me at Logan Junior High School,” Mullins said in a previous interview with the Logan Banner. “This is where this system started for me. We just took what he had and added no-huddle and some of our own passing routes. When I was playing at Logan Junior High School back in the early 90s we were basically running this same system.”
Mullins might have been a little bit biased.
He was a quarterback himself at Logan High School and helped the team orchestrate one of the school’s biggest upsets, a 22-21 victory over the Capital Cougars in 1996 at Charleston’s Laidley Field.