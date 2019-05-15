CHAPMANVILLE - Conner Mullins is going to play ball at the next level.
Last week, the senior pitcher/shortstop on the Chapmanville Regional High School baseball team signed a national letter of intent to play at Division II Fairmont State University.
Mullins was a four-year starter with the Tigers and hit .467 this season, a team high, with 17 RBIs, 43 total hits and just 11 strikeouts in 92 official at bats.
He was also Chapmanville's top pitcher as he was 6-2 with a team-best 0.66 ERA. Mullins tossed 53 innings and allowed just five earned runs on 26 hits with 106 strikeouts and only 13 issued walks. His opponents had just a .138 batting average.
Last season, the right-hander was 5-4 on the hill with a 2.46 ERA, striking out a team-high 71 batters in a 54-inning worksheet. He hit .407 with 29 RBIs and was a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference pick.
For the second straight year, the Chapmanville baseball team finished as the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 runner-ups.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 7 in the final Class AA statewide rankings, closed out its season at 20-10 last Saturday evening with an 8-7, 10-inning loss to No. 3 Scott in the sectional finals. Scott closed out with an undefeated sectional mark and is set to play Point Pleasant in the upcoming best-of-three regional series, beginning May 20 with Game 1 in Madison.
The Tigers were 2-2 in sectional play, winning over Mingo Central (11-0) and Logan (9-0) and also falling to Scott (10-0).
Last season, Chapmanville advanced to the winner-take-all sectional title game but lost 7-5 at Logan in the finals.
Several Tigers had good seasons.
Sophomore Casey Hurley hit .460 with 32 RBIs and just five strikeouts in 100 at bats.
Junior Chase Berry had a .370 batting average with 30 RBIs. Freshman Evan Plumley (.343), junior J.D. Ferrell (.330), senior Brennan Williams (.367) and senior Garrett Adkins (.309) were all over .300.
Plumley was also 5-1 on the mound with a 1.73 ERA with 41 strikeouts in 36.1 innings of work. Hurley was 4-2 with a 3.96 ERA with 31 Ks in a 35.1-inning worksheet.
Berry was 2-5 with a 4.31 ERA as he struck out 47 batters in 47 innings.
Will Kirkendoll, a freshman, was 2-0 with a 3.38 ERA. He fanned six in 10.1 innings of work.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.