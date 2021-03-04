Logan High School has a history of football coaches coming back for second or even third stints.
George Hill did it first, coaching the Wildcats to an 8-2 campaign in 1924, the second ever season for the program, then coming back to lead Logan to a 16-11-2 mark in the 1927-28 grid seasons.
Herb Royer, one of the most successful coaches ever at Logan High School, came back twice, first leading the Wildcats to a 25-3-1 mark in 1939, then returning in 1946 and then again in 1951-52, where he led Logan to a 13-4-3 record over those two seasons.
The latest to do so will reportedly be Gary Mullins.
Mullins, who led Logan to a 61-74 mark over a 13-year span in 2004-16, and guided the Wildcats to five out of their overall six all-time playoff appearances, will reportedly be returning to LHS as head coach, replacing the outgoing Jimmy Sheppard, who resigned after three seasons.
Mullins, reportedly, will be officially named as the new Logan football coach on Tuesday night at the Logan County School Board Meeting. The hiring has been placed on the meeting agenda and will take effect on June 1, according to the agenda.
The Wildcats had some success in the Mullins era, reaching the playoffs in 2005, 2007, 2010, 2011 and 2013.
Before Mullins was hired, Logan had only made it to the post-season just one time back in 1990 under Wayne Bennett.
The Wildcats haven't had a winning season since a 7-4 mark in 2013 when Logan lost 41-14 at Point Pleasant in the first round of the Class AAA state playoffs. The year before in 2012, Logan was 7-3 but finished just outside of the top 16 and missed the post-season.
Mullins stepped down after the 2016 season and since assisted James Toth in 2017 on the LHS staff, served as the school's Athletics Director for a short time and was also an assistant coach on the Logan girls' soccer team in which his daughter Madison played.
After a 5-5 mark in 2016 under Mullins, the Wildcats have regressed, going 2-8 in Toth's lone season in 2017 and then finishing at 4-6, 1-9 and 2-4 the last three years under Sheppard, a former Mullins assistant coach.
The 2020 football season was a chaotic one because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Logan lost its first four games, then closed out with wins over Nitro and James Monroe.
The 2021 season will mark the 100th year of football for Logan High School. In 99 years, Logan has an all-time record of 452-501 a .474 winning percentage.
Upon his hiring the last time in 2004, Mullins was one of the youngest coaches in the state.
Mullins, a former Logan quarterback and assistant coach under George Barker, took over for Barker, who had left to coach at his alma mater Chapmanville from 2004-15.
Mullins had previously stepped down briefly after Logan's 1-9 season in 2009 but soon returned and led Logan to the Class AAA playoffs in 2010 with a 6-5 mark. A 42-8 loss at George Washington eventually ended Logan's season.
Under Mullins, Logan also made it to the Class AA playoffs in 2005 and 2007 and also the Class AAA playoffs in 2011 when the Wildcats hosted a first-round home game but were routed by a strong Parkersburg South team, 51-8.
When Mullins first put on the headsets in 2004, the former Logan Offensive Coordinator looked to change the Wildcats' offensive scheme.
The change was a big one.
Logan opened up the offense, often running out of the four wide receiver spread and keeping opposing team's defenses on their toes.
No longer would the Wildcats just pass the ball as a third-and-long necessity.
Logan might throw the bomb in first down, set up the pass to open up the run and use screen passes and trick plays to make it exciting.
Mullins said his pass-happy offensive scheme went all the way back to his days at the old Logan Junior High School more than 20 years ago.
“It all stems back to Steve Vance for me at Logan Junior High School,” Mullins said in a previous interview with the Logan Banner. “This is where this system started for me. We just took what he had and added no-huddle and some of our own passing routes. When I was playing at Logan Junior High School back in the early 90s we were basically running this same system."
Mullins might have been a little bit biased.
He was a quarterback himself at Logan High School and helped the team orchestrate one of the school's biggest upsets, a 22-21 victory over the Capital Cougars in 1996 at Charleston's Laidley Field.
Mullins was blessed to have a talented bunch of quarterbacks in his first 13 years.
In 2014, Ryan Miller had a huge season under center, passing for 2,455 yards and breaking a single season Logan record, as he connected on 160-of-312 passes for a 51.3 completion rate. He also tossed 24 touchdowns — third best in the state.
That year, Miller's favorite target was Zac Acord, a basketball player, who came out for football and reeled in 72 passes for 1,080 yards and 10 touchdowns and was one of the state's top wide receivers.
Upon taking the Logan job in 2004, Mullins had quarterback Justin Taylor, who could sling the ball around the field as well, one time putting up 57 passes in a single game against Scott. Taylor would lead Logan to the 2005 Class AA playoffs, the Wildcats' first post-season berth at the time in 15 years.
Later on in the 2007 season, freshman quarterback David Brown ended up being Logan's starter and began a successful four-year run, leading LHS to a playoff appearance that year and then again as a senior in 2010.
In 2010, Brown and the Wildcats ran out of the spread, and Brown's favorite target was Deyonta Coleman, a basketball player and first-year senior gridder, who ended up with nearly 900 receiving yards.
There were other fine quarterbacks in the Coach Mullins era, too, including Chris Marcum and Kahleel Reynolds, who could tuck it and go and also run out of the Wildcat formation.
Back in 2016, then freshman phenom David Early broke onto the West Virginia high school football scene.
The frosh quarterback started off the season with a bang as he tossed a 75-yard swing pass for a touchdown to senior wideout Braxton Goff in Logan's 48-13 win over county rival Man in the Coalfield Kickoff Classic.
Early was equally impressive as he completed 12-of-18 passes officially for 240 yards and four TDs on passes from 75, 75, 4 and 27 yards out.
For the season Early was 89 of 150 (59.3 percent) passing for 1,525 yards with 18 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Early also ran for 321 yards on 67 attempts and scored five TDs.
Early was 16 of 24 passing for 268 yards and two TDs on strikes of 83 and 48 yards in Logan's 2016 season-ending win at Scott, which closed out the Wildcats at 5-5.
He would play the first few games in the 2017 season before an injury sidelined him during the Mingo Central game. Early would never play football at Logan again, instead concentrating on basketball where he closed out his career as the LHS all-time leading scorer. He's now a freshmen member of the Marshall University basketball squad.
Mullins said he enjoyed opening up Logan's offense with the passing game.
"We felt like we always had an exciting brand of football," Mullins said. "It was fun to watch. What we tried to do was to make it appealing so we could get the best athletes out. Everybody knows that this is a basketball town. So we tried to make it where those guys that hadn't played much football in their lives we be able to come out and compete and be successful right off the bat."
Mullins said Logan was able to spread the field with many talented wide receivers.
“We've had some good athletes in Zac Acord, Braxton Goff, Brenton Vance and Cameron Sammons and also Deyonta Coleman and that's just a few of them," he said. "All of those came out for football, pretty much one-year guys, and they were able to succeed and be instrumental in us winning. We wanted to make it exciting for the kids and the fans and we hoped to win some games along the way."
Logan has been absent from the playoffs since 2013.
The Wildcats were 2-8 in 2014 and 4-6 in 2015 before a getting to a 5-5 mark in 2016.
"I've been blessed to have some great players that put a lot of time in the weight room and a lot of time preparing for the seasons," Mullins said. "We were blessed to get into the playoffs five times. That was the first step for us. We definitely attained some goals here. I felt like every time we played on Friday night we knew that they had to be prepared if they wanted to beat us. Our kids played hard and gave a great effort and hopefully made Logan proud with the effort that they gave."
There were many memorable moments in Mullins' previous 13 years.
The 2011 season was probably the high water mark for the Wildcats in the Mullins era.
Logan went 8-2 that year and despite a 38-7 upset loss at the hands of Scott in the regular season finale, the Wildcats received a first-round home game in the Class AAA playoffs. Logan lost 51-8 to a powerful Parkersburg South team to get bounced from the post-season but that did not diminish what the Wildcats accomplished that season.
It got started with a 30-7 win at county rival Man in the opener. Then after wins over Nicholas County (25-0) and Lincoln County (42-20) the Cats were 3-0.
In Week 4, Logan had a setback, falling 30-6 at home to Kentucky powerhouse Johnson Central.
Logan then reeled off five straight wins.
Three of those were memorable ones.
In Week 5, Logan went to county rival Chapmanville Regional and trailed the Tigers late 21-14. The Wildcats scored a touchdown in the final seconds of the game to pull to within 21-20. Then, in typical Mullins fashion he opted to bypass the game-tying extra point kick and overtime and go for the win with the two-point conversion.
Bruising fullback Joe Street got the call. Street took the handoff and surged for the goal line but was hit and bounced back. Street's second effort then put him in the end zone as the Cats won 22-21.
Then after a 28-10 win at Winfield, Logan scored another big upset win, downing Huntington, 22-21, on the road with another last minute touchdown.
Logan then beat Mingo Central (22-6) and scored another big upset, taking down Hurricane 27-23 at a muddy and rainy Logan Stadium.
"There's been a lot of memorable moments," Mullins said. "The years we beat Huntington and Hurricane in the regular season ... that was special the way those games ended. Both of them came down to the wire. We also beat Chapmanville that year on the last play of the game. The entire 2011 season was that way."
Mullins debuted as Logan's head coach on Aug. 27, 2004 with a 22-18 loss at home to Man.
The Wildcats were 3-7 in 2004 and bounced back to go 5-6 in 2005 with a Class AA playoff bid.
"Some of my earlier guys that I got the opportunity to coach, I was so young and I really didn't take the time to appreciate them," Mullins said. "All the players worked like those players worked. You realize that not everyone is going to be like the Cornelius Godfreys, the Perrin's, the Sheppards and Joey Carter and people like that. Everyone is not like those guys. So I wish that I could have appreciated those guys a little bit more."
Mullins was the head coach at Logan Middle School for one season in 2003. He brought many of his players up from LMS to the high school.
Those players bought into Mullins' system and helped Logan rebuild its football program.
"That first group that we had, the first four years with guys like Cody Baisden, Robert Shell and Tyler Perry, we had 12 guys in that group that missed a total of 10 days in four years in the weight room," Mullins said. "When you think about that, that's a great commitment. That's what we've got to get around here year in and year out if we want to compete in the Cardinal Conference because that's what a lot of those schools get. I've been very blessed to have some great moments and some great players. We've had some great athletes. They played hard, hit hard and played the way that you are supposed to play. They came to work every day."
The Gary Mullins Coaching File
At Logan High School:
2016: 5-5
2015: 4-6
2014: 2-8
2013: 7-4 (Lost 41-14 at Point Pleasant in 3A playoffs)
2012: 7-3
2011: 8-3 (Lost 51-8 at Parkersburg South in 3A playoffs)
2010: 6-5 (Lost 42-8 at George Washington in 3A playoffs)
2009: 1-9
2008: 3-7
2007: 6-5 (Lost 55-40 at Berkeley Springs in 2A playoffs)
2006: 4-6
2005: 5-6 (Lost 66-0 at Weir in 2A playoffs)
2004: 3-7
TOTAL: 13 years, 61-74, Five playoffs appearances
Logan High School All-Time Football Coaches:
YEARS COACH RECORD
2018-2020 Jimmy Sheppard 7-19
2017 James Toth 2-8
2004-2016 Gary Mullins 61-74 (2005, 2007, 2010, 2011, 2013 playoff appearances)
1998-2003 George Barker 19-41
1993-1997 Corky Griffith 18-32
1985-1992 Wayne Bennett 39-42 (1990 playoff appearance)
1980-1984 Lacy Smith 16-34
1977-1979 Bob Lonker 3-27
1976 Jim Kennedy 3-7
1974-1975 Doug Crites 5-15
1971-1973 Jack Stone 7-22-1
1969-1970 Masil Maynard 10-10
1966-1968 Elliot Uzelac 11-19
1956-1965 Todd Willis 62-35-2
1953-1955 Loren Ward 17-11-2
1951-1952 Herb Royer 13-4-3
1947-1950 Harold Cox 22-17-2
1946 Herd Royer 4-6
1945 Jake Maynard 3-6-1
1944 Joe Peace 5-5
1942-1943 Wayne Underwood 9-9
1939-1941 Herb Royer 25-3-1
1937-1938 Earl Yeager 11-7-3
1935-1936 Tubby Law 7-13-3
1932-1934 Melvin Mackey 13-11-4
1929-1931 Beryl Straight 15-13-2
1927-1928 George Hill 16-11-2
1925-1926 Pat Quarles 9-9-3
1924 George Hill 8-2
1923 Sam Emsweiller 7-3-1