Chapmanville Regional High School graduate Philip Mullins is set to begin his second season with the WVU Tech men’s basketball team.
WVU Tech has received preseason honors, being ranked first in the River States Conference poll.
The Golden Bears are set to tip off the season on Oct. 29 at home against Alderson Broaddus at Beckley.
Mullins, a 6-foot-2 sophomore guard, averaged 2.1 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game last season for WVU Tech in his freshman year.
The Golden Bears, coached by James Long, had a successful 2020-21 season, going 13-7 and falling in the second round of the NAIA National Championship Tournament. On top of a national tournament appearance, the Golden Bears were crowned the River States Conference champions last year.
WVU Tech has 11 non-conference games and 19 River States Conference contests this season.
On November 16 in Pittsburgh the team will begin conference play when they face Point Park University. Last season, Tech split with Point Park in two RSC match-ups.
WVU Tech will take a break from RSC play when they travel to Kingsport, Tennessee for two games in the NAIA Showcase November 27-28.
Beginning December 21, the Golden Bears will have a five-game home stand starting with a contest against Indiana University East and concluding January 15 when they host Brescia University in Summersville, West Virginia.
The regular season is set to conclude on February 19 when the Golden Bears celebrate their seniors and host RSC opponent Ohio Christian University.
Mullins graduated from Chapmanville in 2020 and played on the Tigers’ back-to-back Class AA state championship teams in 2018 and 2019.
During Mullins’ senior season in 2020, the season was cut short during regional play and the state tournament was never played. The Tigers were 22-2 and ranked No. 1 in the state at the time and were gunning for a historic third straight Class AA state championship.
He was named Class AA All-State Honorable Mention twice and was also named All-Cardinal Conference.
Mullins is the son of Tahnee and Scott Mullins and is majoring in electrical engineering.
