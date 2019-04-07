The Associated Press
PITTSBURGH - Whatever chance the Pittsburgh Pirates have of elbowing their way into the conversation in the NL Central hinges largely on their starting rotation living up to the hype.
A week in, all that talk looks legit. Playing the struggling Cincinnati Reds helps.
Joe Musgrove allowed three hits in seven efficient innings and the Pirates handed the Reds their third straight shutout with a 2-0 victory on Friday night. Musgrove struck out eight and didn't walk a batter in his first start, matching and in some aspects outdoing fellow starters Jameson Taillon, Chris Archer, Jordan Lyles and Trevor Williams.
Musgrove watched the other four members of the rotation throw gem after gem during their respective first turns through and couldn't wait for his opportunity. When it came, he delivered, dropping the combined ERA of Pittsburgh's rotation to 1.25 through six games in the process.
"It fires me up," Musgrove said. "I think we all feed off each other. We're competing in a sense of wanting to go out and top each other's outings. Everyone is pulling for each other and this is what we expect of each other every fifth day out there."
Musgrove and two relievers didn't allow a runner to reach third base while sending Cincinnati to its sixth consecutive loss. The Reds have managed just six runs during their slide, and none since Eugenio Suarez's solo home run in the eighth inning against Milwaukee on Tuesday.
Cincinnati's scoreless streak reached 28 innings when Felipe Vazquez retired Yaisel Puig to end it, the longest drought by the Reds since they went 30 innings without crossing the plate from Aug. 5-8, 2015. The Reds are hitting just .157 as a team after a pair of blankings at PNC Park.
"It's always disappointing when you don't win, but there's only one thing to do and that's to focus on staying with it and continuing to work hard, which they all are doing," rookie Cincinnati manager David Bell said.
Jung Ho Kang broke a scoreless tie in the seventh when he lined a double into the left-field corner off Sonny Gray (0-2), allowing 6-foot-4, 240-pound Josh Bell to chug all the way around from first.
"In that situation, the way that the game is going, I think everyone in the stadium knows he's going to send me there," Bell said. "Jung Ho put it in the right spot. I was able to keep my footwork clean around the bases."
PIRATES 2, REDS 0: Jordan Lyles became the latest Pittsburgh starter to open the season with a stellar effort.Lyles threw five effective innings in his Pirates debut, a 2-0 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday night.
Lyles, who played for San Diego and Milwaukee last year, allowed three hits, walked three and struck out two. He was activated from the injured list before the game after being out with discomfort on his right side.
Through five games, the Pirates starting pitchers have allowed an MLB-low five runs and hold a 1.55 ERA.
Despite extraordinary starting pitching, the Pirates improved to just 2-3 this year. The Pirates' bullpen blew back-to-back saves in two games against St. Louis and had a 5.79 ERA entering play Thursday.
But Nick Kingham, Richard Rodriguez and Felipe Vazquez combined for four scoreless innings as the Pirates recorded their second shutout of the season.
Kingham (1-0) pitched two innings of relief, conceding two hits and striking out two. Rodriguez bounced back with a shutout inning after being scored upon in his first two outings of the season.
Vazquez escaped a two-on, one-out jam in the ninth to earn his first save of the season by striking out three.
With one out in the seventh, Melky Cabrera singled and was replaced by pinch-runner Pablo Reyes. A single and Kevin Newman's infield dribbler back to pitcher David Hernandez (0-1) made it 1-0. Cabrera finished with three hits.
Reds starter Tyler Mahle threw six scoreless innings in his season debut. He allowed five hits and struck out five without a walk.
Josh Bell singled home Starling Marte with an insurance run in the eighth.