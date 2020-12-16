The Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team has won four straight Cardinal Conference championships.
But heading into the 2021 roundball season there could be a changing of the guard.
Chapmanville went 12-1 in league play last season to capture their fourth straight title.
During it’s back-to-back Class AA state championship years of 2018 and 2019, Chapmanville sported undefeated 13-0 records in the conference.
Over the last four seasons, Chapmanville had a 50-2 league mark.
The Tigers, however, will likely have an uphill battle this season in their quest for a fifth straight Cardinal crown. Starters Obinna Killen, Andrew Shull and Philip Mullins have been lost to graduation the Chapmanville will have a young team.
Poca, led by Isaac McKneely, a revamped Nitro team, and Logan look to be the early favorites going into the delayed season in late January.
McKneely, a 6-foot-4 junior combo guard, and perhaps the state’s top basketball prospect has had lots of Division I college offers. Among the more than 20 offers are Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisville, North Carolina, Purdue, Virginia and West Virginia.
As a sophomore last season, McKneely averaged 22 points, four rebounds and three assists for the Dots and was named First-Team All-State.
Poca finished the season ranked No. 6 in the state with a 21-3 overall mark and 11-2 record in the Cardinal Conference. The Dots were slated to play No. 5 Logan (15-8) in one of the two Class AA regional co-finals before the season was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
One of Poca’s three losses last season was a 55-53 double overtime setback to Logan.
No. 1-ranked Chapmanville (22-2) was scheduled to play Winfield (10-14) in the other regional game.
CRHS coach Brad Napier said the Dots will be highly ranked as the season tips off.
“Poca may be the best team in the state in all classes,” Napier said. “They have McNeely, who is a top 50 player in the country. They also have Noah Rittinger, a point guard, who has received some Division I offers. They have two Division I guards and two Division I football players on the team. Their fifth starter is a sophomore and he will probably be an All-State player by the time he’s a senior.”
Nitro was just 5-18 last season but have bolstered its roster with a pair of transfers from Sissonville in 6-9 senior Joseph Udoh and 5-11 junior guard Bryce Myers.
Udoh, a native of Nigeria, joined Sissonville seven games into the 2019-20 season and averaged 15.6 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Indians. Myers averaged 9 points and was second on the Indians’ squad with 28 3-point field goals.
Nitro also returns junior starters Kolton Painter (6-0) and Trevor Lowe (6-1). Painter averaged 22.3 points with 62 3-pointers as a sophomore last season. Lowe averaged 14.3 points and sank 39 shots from beyond the 3-point arc.
“I expect Nitro to be really good this year,” Napier said. “They have two really good guards that scored a ton of points and the big kid (Udoh) who transferred in from Sissonville. He’s a defensive guy and a rim protector. He’s a 6-9 athlete. I expect him to be one of the favorites in the Cardinal Conference.”
Napier said Logan could also be very good.
The Wildcats are led by 6-4 guard/forward Mitchell Hainer and a slew of younger players including Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, and Jarron Glick.
Slack (6-2), a sophomore, and the junior Glick (6-4) are returning starters.
Logan, however, lost all-time scorer David Early to graduation.
“I think Logan is going to be really good,” Napier said. “I think they are deep and they have a lot of skilled guys. They should be really solid. I think Logan, Poca and Nitro would be the top three teams in the conference.”
Herbert Hoover, coming off a 6-16 season, hopes to improve greatly this season with addition of transfer Devin Hatfield, a former Logan and Mingo Central basketball player.
“I think Hoover will be really improved,” Napier said. “I expect them to have a really solid team this year. They are big and have a lot of size. They go 6-7, 6-5, 6-5 on the front line. The Hatfield boy transferred in and he will help them as well.”
Scott (14-8), Winfield (10-14), Wayne (3-18) and Sissonville (5-16) round out the conference field.
Mingo Central, which went 12-8 last season, is no longer a member of the league as conference members voted 7-2 last year to give the Miners the boot.