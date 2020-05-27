Over the last four of five years in Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team’s state tournament run, the Tigers have been on many out-of-state adventures.
Chapmanville coach Brad Napier has taken his Tigers twice to Florida — once to Daytona Beach and another trip to Orlando — to play in out-of-state tournaments.
The Tigers have also been to Gatlinburg, Tennessee and last year saw Chapmanville venture outside of West Virginia three times.
Chapmanville opened up the 2019-20 season in Rock Hill, South Carolina, in the Battle of the Rock tourney as the Tigers lost 47-38 in overtime to Christ Church, North Carolina on December 14.
Then on January 11, the Tigers went to Pittsburgh for the Winter Jam Fest as the Tigers beat Aspire Academy, Kentucky, 59-51.
Later on January 25, Chapmanville beat Abingdon, Virginia, 65-50, at the FCA Prep Showcase in Bristol, Virginia.
Napier and the Tigers are currently working on completing the 2020-21 schedule but right now it’s unclear if the WVSSAC will allow for teams to travel out-of-state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It’s not complete,” Napier said of the schedule. “We’ve kind of been holding out on finishing our schedule this year and see how things play out. We are still not sure that we will be allowed to go out of state and play or have out of state teams come to us and play. So we are putting things on hold. We have the schedule about three-fourths of the way done.”
Chapmanville will play its eight Cardinal Conference opponents next year — Logan, Wayne, Scott, Nitro, Winfield, Hebert Hoover, Sissonville and Poca — and that is set.
“We will still have that but our out of conference schedule we might try to change some of that,” Napier said. “We’d like to get some of the teams in our region on the schedule.”
The Tigers will be 2A next year in the new four-class system and will be in a new sectional with Mingo Central and Liberty Raleigh. Mingo Central will not be a member of the Cardinal Conference next year as they were voted out of the league by a 7-2 vote.
Chapmanville’s new 2A regional opponents next year include Bluefield, Summers County and Wyoming East.
Chapmanville and Bluefield were on a possible collision course for this year’s Class AA state championship game but the 2019-20 season was first halted, then shut down, during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The Tigers, the two-time defending Class AA state champs, closed out with a 22-2 record. Other than the lost to Christ Church, the only other loss was a 72-61 defeat at Logan.
The Tigers were to host Winfield (10-14) in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-finals before the roundball campaign was stopped.
THREE WEEK PERIOD: West Virginia’s three-week summer practice period is set for July 6-25.
It was bumped back a month due to the virus outbreak.
“They haven’t really told us what we can and can’t do yet,” Napier said. “So we haven’t made a schedule for that either. We just have to wait and see what our guidelines are and go from there. Hopefully we will be able to scrimmage some. This is the summer that our young kids really need to play some, more some this year as opposed to the past few years. All of us are in the same boat and nobody has an advantage over anyone else.”
The Tigers will have a young team next season after the graduation of top players Obinna Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull.
Starters Isaiah Smith and Brody Dalton will be back.