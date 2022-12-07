CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville boys basketball team and head coach Brad Napier are looking to improve on last year’s performance.
The Tigers did not finish where they wanted too and were bumped out of post season contention in the 2021-22 regionals.
Napier’s team has plenty of experience and is optimistic for what’s to come in the 2022-23 season. The Tigers finished last year with a (13-11) record and ended their season with a loss in the regional championship against Bluefield.
As the regular season came to a conclusion in 2021, the Tigers were met with some unfortunate situations due to late season injuries and sickness.
“We had multiple players out going into regionals — Zion Blevins who was our leading scorer suffered an ankle injury just three days before our game against Bluefield and our second leading scorer Brody Dalton was out with a broken hand,” said Napier. “We certainly did not go into regionals at full strength — not making excuses, but I felt like there would have been a different outcome if we were healthy.”
The Tigers are happy to return four of their starters from last year as seniors for this season. Coach Napier will also have a new addition in Sal Dean this season. Dean was a three-year starter at Belfry (KY) who can play point guard and shooting guard for the Tigers. His experience along with the returning cast will be a great asset for Napier as the season unveils.
“This year I want to see us become more consistent with shooting the ball — last year we had things under control on the defensive side of the ball, but you have to score points if you want to win games,” said Napier. “Last year we would have spells where we wouldn’t score for more than three minutes and that just put more pressure on the defense.”
The Tigers will need to improve their scoring efforts on offense in order to complement the way they can attack the ball on defense.
With just under a week to go before the start of the season, Napier’s squad is primed to compete from the get-go. He feels that his crew has a much better mindset going into this year. “A lot of our guys have played in the state tournament before and they are itching to get back there — they know what’s at stake for this season, especially our seniors,” said Napier.
Chapmanville also has the opportunity this season to go out of state just after Christmas for a showcase tournament in South Carolina. They will be matching up against teams from all over the country.
“We’re going to have a lot of fun games this year for sure — Definitely a challenging schedule but I think we have what it takes to make a run this year,” explained Napier. The Tigers will have their hands full with key regional matchups with the likes of Scott, Logan, and Poca. The Wildcats were able to sweep the Tigers last year and Poca and Scott gave Chapmanville some trouble as well.
“We have Bluefield back on our schedule and we really want to get payback from them knocking us out last year,” said Napier. The Tigers will play in the Parmar Classic held at West Virginnia State University and look to redeem themselves against the Beavers.
“With our knowledge and understanding of the game this year, I feel we can make waves — We just have to get our younger players up to speed that way we can move forward with depth.”
Chapmanville will begin their season on Dec 10 in the Big Ten versus Cardinal Conference Challenge. It will be a battle of the Tigers as Napier and his team are set to face off against the Elkins Tigers in Elkins at 7 p.m..
2022-23 Chapmanville Boys Basketball Schedule
Dec 12 Elkins — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 13 Mingo Central — Away 7 p.m.
Dec 16 Bob Runyon Memorial — Home 8 p.m.
Dec 17 Bob Runyon Memorial — Home 8 p.m.
Dec 23 Westside — Home TBD
Dec 28 Carolina Invitational — Away
Dec 29 Carolina Invitational — Away
Dec 30 Carolina Invitational — Away
Jan 7 Wayne — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 10 Scott — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 13 Logan — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 21 Herbert Hoover — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 24 Poca — Home 7 p.m.
Jan 31 Wyoming East — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 2 Winfield — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 4 Nitro — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 7 Parmar Classic @ West Virginia State University 6 p.m.
Feb 10 Logan — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 14 Scott — Away 7 p.m.
Feb 16 Wyoming East — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 18 Mingo Central — Home 7 p.m.
Feb 21 Sissonville — Away 7 p.m.
2022-23 Chapmanville Boys Basketball Roster
Number Name Class
0 Sal Dean Sr.
1 Sam Miller Jr.
2 Zion Blevins Jr.
3 Devon Workman Sr.
5 Isaiah Smith Sr.
10 Chase Butcher So.
11 Tucker Adkins Sr.
12 Jett Baisden So.
13 Eli Smith Fr.
14 Brody Dalton Sr.
23 Trenton Adkins So.
34 Landen Tomblin Sr.