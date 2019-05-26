LOGAN - Another year and another national championship for the Cheeriffic All-Stars.
Cheeriffic, a Logan-based cheerleading organization now known as Cheeriffic Cheer Academy (CCA), claimed its 11th overall national championship this week as its Mini 2 team was crowned best in the nation in the final Championship Challenge Cup rankings out of hundreds of squads country-wide.
The final national rankings were revealed on Wednesday.
The Cheeriffic Mini team, made up of area girls ages 6-8, closed out an undefeated season, taking first-place finishes in: Cincinnati, Ohio; Gatlinburg, Tennessee; Columbus, Ohio; Louisville, Kentucky and Louisville again where CCA won the championship in the US Finals.
It was another successful season for Cheeriffic, which won an overall national championship for the eighth straight year.
The Cheeriffic Junior 2 team recently took first place out of 34 teams in the Division 2 Summit, a defacto national competition, held in Orlando, Florida.
"Our gym may be small, but we always have huge goals," Cheeriffic coach Heather Bryant said. "This season shows it. Our Mini 2 team was crowned with a first in the nation title and our Junior 2 team won the D2 Summit. Blessed, Blessed, Blessed is the only way to describe our program. We give God all the glory for our blessings."
Bryant said the Mini team worked hard all season, going back to last August when practices began for the season.
Cheeriffic practices at the old Stollings Grade School gym and its home base is Flip 'N Twist Gym in downtown Logan.
"We've never encountered girls with such good work ethic," Bryant said. "Their heart and determination is one in a million. The sky is the limit for them not only in cheerleading but in life in general. They love big. Pray hard. And have goals that are never ending. Our prayer warrior, Teresa Bryant, came up with the team name Mighty Mights. And Boy oh boy this name was so fitting for the team. This is the girls first year in a Level 2 division and they had an undefeated season."
Both Cheeriffic coaches, Bryant and Brittney Hartman, are Logan High School graduates and former LHS cheerleaders.
Hartman said the Mini team picked up steam as the season progressed. It culminated in Louisville recently with an outstanding performance at the US Finals.
"For these 6, 7 and 8 year olds to start a brand new division, have an undefeated season, plus be ranked first in the nation, is a dream come true," She said. "Those girls knew going into US Finals that it was going to be a huge battle to not only win their division but to score high enough to make it into the champion challenge to have the opportunity to be in the running for first in the nation. And let me tell you, when they hit the competition floor in Louisville, they come out like guns blazing. They lit up the stage and left everyone in awe of their talent."
Moving up from Level 1 to the more difficult Level 2 was a challenge for the girls, Hartman said.
"This level was a huge step up for the girls on the team," she said. "None of them have ever competed on a Level 2 team before. They put the work in and excelled quickly. This team has been a blessing to coach all season long. The girls were supportive, encouraging, and most importantly, they prayed for each other daily. We try to instill in every girl that with God all things are possible."
All of Cheeriffic's teams tasted success this season.
Cheeriffic's Junior 2 team, also known as the Pink Ladies, blew away the competition earlier in the month at the Summit competition finishing first place out of 34 teams from several states. CCA finished with a score of 98.5667 out of 100, edging out the second place Firece Cheer Elite team of Santa Rosa, California, which had a 98.4667.
Cheeriffic beat a number of other teams at the Summit from California and Texas as well as squads from Wisconsin, Michigan, South Carolina, Arkansas, Nevada, Idaho, Florida, Tennessee, Alabama, New York, Georgia, Mississippi and Indiana.
"This season brought huge titles to our program," Hartman said. "A first in the nation for the minis and our Junior 2 team brought home another D2 Summit Championship title. We are so blessed with having achieved these accomplishments."
Cheeriffic's national championship run began in 2012 as the Tiny 1 and Mini 1 teams took overall national crowns in its respective divisions.
Cheeriffic took two more national titles in 2013 when the Mini 1 and the Youth 1 teams won it all.
In 2014, the Cheeriffic Youth 2 team took the overall national title.
The Tiny team won four straight overall national championships from 2015-18.
Also last year, the Cheeriffic Youth 1 team won an overall national title.
