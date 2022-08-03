HUNTINGTON — Marshall will have to find a new non-conference football opponent for the 2023 season.
What was a full non-conference slate, which featured three home games and one road contest, now has one empty spot after Navy replaced Marshall on its 2023 schedule with Wagner College. The Midshipmen were previously scheduled to play at the Marshall on Sept. 2, 2023, which would have been the second game of a home-and-home series.
A replacement opponent has not yet been announced by Marshall athletic director Christian Spears.
The first leg of the football series was a one-sided affair, with the Thundering Herd traveling to Navy Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Maryland, and having its way with Navy in a 49-7 drubbing to open the 2021 season. It was head coach Charles Huff’s first game as coach of the Herd.
The loss was the one of the more lopsided losses coach Ken Niumatalolo had suffered at home in 14 years as coach of the Midshipmen. Marshall controlled the game from the opening play to the final whistle, jumping to a 14-0 lead in the first quarter behind a pair of Rasheen Ali touchdowns.
It was the first meeting in program history for Navy and Marshall — two schools otherwise connected in history through former Young Thundering Herd coach Jack Lengyel, who later served as the first civilian athletic director at the Naval Academy.
To pay homage to his history at both schools, Lengyel conducted the pregame coin toss.
The 2023 game would have marked the first time Navy traveled to Huntington. Instead, the matchup will have to wait, if played at all.
Marshall athletic officials did not provide confirmation on if the matchup had been postponed to a future season or canceled.
On social media, the Navy athletic department announced the decision to remove Marshall from the schedule was to give their student-athletes more rest following an overseas trip to Ireland where they face Notre Dame to open the 2023 season.
Their replacement game against Wagner is scheduled for Sept. 9 — one week after the Marshall game would have been played, allowing them an off week between games. On that date, the Herd is scheduled to play at East Carolina. Marshall’s other remaining non-conference games for the 2023 season include Virginia Tech and Central Connecticut State.
Without the Navy game, Marshall has six home football games scheduled for next season, leaving the door open for the final non-conference game to be played at home or on the road.
It will be Spears’ first chance to get a non-conference football game on the books for the Herd.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.