LOGAN - The West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission's new four-class pilot program beginning in the 2020-21 season would put Logan County's three high schools into three different classes for basketball.
Chapmanville Regional High School, the two-time defending Class AA state champions, would stay in Double-A.
Logan High School would move up from 2A to 3A, while Man High School would drop from Class AA to the Single-A ranks.
For the last several years, Logan, Man and Chapmanville competed in Class AA and were in the same sectional.
The change goes into effect for the 2020-21 school year but will not affect the upcoming 2019-20 season and school year.
The West Virginia Board of Education voted 7-2 on Wednesday to accept a two-year pilot program from the WVSSAC that splits boys and girls basketball into four classes instead of the three it had been.
"I think, clearly, it gives us the opportunity to balance the classes, at least in basketball," WVSSAC Executive Director Bernie Dolan told the Charleston Gazette-Mail after the vote, "and recognize there are things other than enrollment that are important factors in determining where schools should be placed."
Until now - and in every other sport the WVSSAC sponsors - classifications were solely determined by school enrollment.
But that changed in the new formula for basketball.
In the new system, school enrollment makes up 70 percent, while proximity of a school to its county seat, proximity of a school to a city with a population larger than 10,000 and a school's socioeconomic status each make up 10 percent.
The WVSSAC has stated this will level the playing field even further by grouping together schools from more affluent areas that have greater access to resources and opening the door wider for rural schools without that access.
For Logan, the Wildcats would be placed back in Triple-A, at least for basketball.
Logan was a longstanding Class AAA member but have had two recent stints in Double-A over the last couple of decades.
LHS was lowered to Class AA status between 2002-08 but returned to being a 3A school in 2009. Logan has been a Double-A again school since 2017.
Logan won Class AAA state championships in 1964, 1977, 1978, 1983, 1991 and 2010 and took a Double-A state title in 2005.
Logan basketball coach Zach Green said it's not necessarily a good move for the school to go back to Class AAA.
"That puts us in Triple-A," Green said. "Looking at the formula it's still a little bit hard to understand. Seventy percent is enrollment. Ten percent is your socio-economic status. Ten percent is your relation to a county seat. And 10 percent is your closeness to a city of 10,000. It's a really strange formula. How does being in a county seat benefit your basketball team, just because you are in a county seat? West Virginia is built on a lot of coal towns where the county seat at one time was a booming place but that's not necessarily the case right now. I don't really understand this."
Since Logan's enrollment has been on the decline for quite some time now Green said the new formula probably was the determining factor in LHS being bumped up.
"Our enrollment is really low right now," Green said. "But being in the county seat bumped us up. It's a two-year trial run, though, so we'll see how it goes. It could be a two-year thing and then it's back to where we are at. We'll just take it and roll with it."
Moving up to 3A along with Logan would be Cardinal Conference rivals Herbert Hoover, Nitro, Wayne, Sissonville and Scott.
Other notables in Triple-A under the new system are former 2A schools Bluefield, Point Pleasant and Lincoln County.
Fairmont Senior, the state runner-ups in basketball the last two seasons in basketball and the 2016 and 2017 state champions, is also classified as a Class AAA school.
Former 2A schools Bridgeport, Robert C. Byrd and Oak Hill would also be Triple-A.
"We're going to go out and no matter who we are playing we're going to try to get to the state tournament," Green said. "I think it was originally designed to try to bring parity among the Single-A schools and some of the private schools."
The biggest mover is Cardinal Conference team Winfield, which is jumping two classes from 2A to 4A. Buffalo would also move up one class to Double-A.
Chapmanville would stay in 2A along with such notables as Cardinal Conference rivals Poca and Mingo Central. Westside and Wyoming East would also stay in the 2A ranks.
Other 2A teams include private schools Huntington St. Joe, Charleston Catholic, Clarksburg Notre Dame and Wheeling Central (from Single-A) and Ravenswood, which also comes from Class A. All have solid basketball programs.
A total of 28 teams are in each of the 4A, 3A and 2A ranks with 39 in Single-A.
Man High School will be joined by such schools as Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Mount View and River View in Class A.
It's unclear at this point how the new classification makeup will affect the Cardinal Conference and sectional/regional format play.
The Cardinal Conference has traditionally been a Class AA only league but the new pilot system is just for basketball only.
In December, the WVSSAC is expected to announce the new realignment for the other sports.
By adding a fourth class for basketball that puts eight more teams, an an extra day, for both the boys and girls state tournaments at the Charleston Coliseum.
The new four-class system received widespread criticism from many school officials and coaches from Putnam County.
