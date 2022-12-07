Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

NAUGATUCK — The Tug Valley girls will have a new look on the hardwood this season as they said goodbye to three multi-year starters but the youthful Lady Panthers till have the same goal of making it to the state tournament for the third straight season.

“Expectations are tempered, but the goal for us is still to go to the state tournament,” Farley said. “I’ll be honest with you; I think we might be back in the state tournament again. If we win that sectional and play here at home in the Regional, I like our chances. We play very well here in our gym.”

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

