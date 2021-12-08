LOGAN — The Logan High School boys’ basketball team has a new look this season.
You might need a program or view a roster on line.
But the goal remains the same for the Wildcats.
And that is to make it to the Class AAA state tournament, something that has eluded Logan for a decade.
Logan had a successful season a year ago in the abbreviated and delayed 2021 round ball season, finishing 14-5 and winning its second championship.
The Wildcats, however, were left one game short of reaching Charleston as the Winfield Generals upended Logan 56-53 in the Class AAA regional co-final game.
Logan received an off-season blow as 6-4 senior and All-Stater from last year Jarron Glick underwent brain surgery to remove a tumor. Glick, who averaged 15.9 points a game, will be lost for the season.
“I really like our team, but obviously, we had a really tough loss finding out the Jarron Glick is not going to get to play this season,” Green said. “As for the team, the loss for the team hurts us. He’s 6-4 or 6-5 and shoots the ball well. He handles the ball well and defends well. He does a lot of things well and does a lot of things for us. We’re going to look a little bit different with him not out there but I still think we can accomplish the goals that are set for us.”
The Wildcats have had several off-season changes in addition to Glick being out.
Logan has added Man High School’s Jackson Tackett and Westside High School’s Jaxon Cogar as transfers and have lost 6-6 center Landon Adkins (George Washington), Aiden Martin (Man) and Trey Brown (Man) due to transferring out.
“We still return a ton of guys and have a ton of experience,” Green said. “We have three guards who have pretty much played their whole lives together in Garret Williamson, Scotty Browning and Aiden Slack. Those three are really going to be good guards for us this year. We have a couple of transfers who are going to help also. We like the team that we have going into the season.”
With the “Big Three” of backcourt trip Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack and Scotty Browning returning, Logan hopes to make a deep tournament run.
“I truly believe this is a team that can get to the state tournament,” Green said. “All of the pieces are there. We have depth at the guard position and we have a ton of experience. We’re going to have a lot of team speed. I really like this team.”
Williamson, a 6-2 junior point guard, was a Class AAA All-State Honorable Mention pick last year, averaging 11.8 points, 7.1 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game. He made 61 of 126 shots from two for 48% and hit on 33% of his 3-point shots, sinking 11 of 33 attempts.
In Logan’s win over Lincoln County in the sectional finals at home, Williamson hit the game-winning jumper with three seconds to go. Williamson was also a First-Team All-Cardinal Conference selection last year.
“He’s the only returning All-Stater that we have,” Green said. “He’s started every game his high school career. He gives us a lot of leadership, has a very high basketball IQ and has a lot of skills. He’s been a pleasure to coach. When you can start out your point guard position with a guy like that that obviously excels your team pretty rapidly through the preseason.”
Browning will likely be Logan’s starter at the shooting guard position.
Browning was made famous last year by hitting game-winning buzzer-beating shots last year against Nitro and Scott in the span of a week. He was an All-Conference pick last year as well.
“He had a great year last year and I think that he’ll have an even greater year this year,” Green said. “He’s worked really hard in the off-season. His body has matured. A lot of time he relied strictly on his outside shot. This year, he’s able to score at all three levels. I think that he will be very tough for opposing teams to guard. He’s grown a little bit and has put on some weight. We’re excited to see what he can do this year.”
The third starting guard is Aiden Slack (6-2) who was another All-Conference pick last year.
“Aiden has started a ton of games for us,” Green said. “He brings us a lot of experience and has a great multi-sport athlete. He’s a great defender and a great rebounder. He’s very good in transition. When he knocks down a shot he might knock down four or five in a row. He’s very streaky shooter.”
Williamson, Slack and Browning might be Logan’s big three scorers this year.
“In a year that we’ve lost some things it’s a great place to start with these three and have these three players of their caliber in the backcourt,” Green said.
Down low, Logan might look to Tackett to start.
The 6-3 senior Tackett helped lead Man to last year’s Class A state championship, averaging nearly 10 points a game.
“Jackson has been unbelievable so far,” Green said. “He’s worked extremely hard. He has a great feel for the ball, passes the ball well and scores really well. He’s a hard-working, tough-nosed kid and is going to bring us something that we haven’t had in the last couple of seasons. He can really score well in the post. Since I’ve been coaching we really haven’t had a guy that we can throw it into and count on to make the right play.”
Several other Wildcats are looking to press for playing time.
Julius Clancy (6-0), a sophomore, is one of those.
“He’s played really well,” Green said. “He’s worked hard and is very skilled. He can really play well on the offensive end and we are trying to get him to buy into the defensive end. I think that he’s going to push for a lot of playing time.”
Newcomer Cogar (6-5) will also be counted on.
“He just transferred,” Green said. “He’s a kid who is 6-5, 230 pounds. He runs really well, jumps well and passes well. There’s a lot of things that he can do for us.”
Darius Hall (6-1), a senior is back after taking two seasons off.
“He hasn’t played since he was a sophomore,” Green said. “He’s grown three or four inches. He’s very athletic and long and defends really well.”
Chance Maynard (6-1) is a returning player for Logan.
“He played some in the regional finals,” Green said. “He had a really good summer and a really good fall. He’s a very tough kid. He’s got some cancer issues but he’s coming in and working hard every day.”
Sophomores Cole Blankenship (5-10) and Derek Browning (5-10) give Logan a bit of depth.
“Both are working extremely hard,” Green said. “Both are really streaky shooters and good offensive players. We’re working them into their roles right now. Both of them at some point of the season will be on the floor for us as well.”
The Wildcats have some tough games on its schedule.
Logan has single games this season against 4A Capital, South Charleston and old rival Beckley Woodrow Wilson.
After opening up the season on Dec. 14 against Scott, Logan then is set to play North Marion and Class AAA defending state champion Shady Spring Dec. 17-18 in the King Coal Classic at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Normally the two-day event is held in late January, but it was moved up to late December last year. It was then canceled as the basketball season was delayed until March.
Logan is set to play Shady Spring another time on Jan. 18 on the road. The Tigers won last year’s 3A state title with a 55-43 win over Wheeling Central, closing out at 15-2 on the campaign.
The Wildcats also have a home-and-away series with Class AAA sectional rival Lincoln County. The Wildcats defeated the Panthers 46-44 in last year’s sectional title game.
In addition, Logan has a home-and-away series against Mingo Central and a single game vs. Fairmont Senior.
Within the Cardinal Conference, the Wildcats have home-and-away series against Chapmanville, Wayne and Scott and single games vs. Nitro, Poca, Winfield. Herbert Hoover and Sissonville.
Logan again plays in the same Class AAA sectional with Scott, Lincoln County and Wayne.