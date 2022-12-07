Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates will have a new look on the hardwood this season as they lost four of their top six scorers from a season ago.

Guards Sal Dean and DeMahjae Clark, both 20-point per game scorers, transferred to schools in West Virginia while the Pirates lost 7’ 3” center Bol Kuir and Cross Taylor to graduation.

