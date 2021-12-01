MAN — The Man High School boys’ basketball team will have a new look this season.
A year after winning the Class A state championship, the first ever state hoop crown in school history, the Hillbillies will have some new faces this season.
The 2021-22 round ball campaign is set to begin on Dec. 8 at home against Class A sectional rival Tolsia.
Man lost 6-foot-7 All-State center Austin Ball during the off-season as he transferred to the Miller School in Virginia.
The Billies also lost 6-3 starter Jackson Tackett, who transferred to Logan.
Man, however, welcomes in a pair of former Logan players into the Man fold in post player Aiden Martin and Trey Brown, a shooting guard.
Brown was a late addition to the Billies’ roster having only enrolled at Man High School in mid-November.
“We have Aiden Martin coming in from Logan and we also have Trey Brown, one of Logan’s sharp-shooters, who has enrolled at Man. Those are some new editions,” Man coach TJ Blevins said. “Aiden lit us up last season in the JV game when he was at Logan. He had 20-some points and was knocking down shots everywhere. I think he is going to come in immediately and help. I got to see him play a little in the off-season. The kid has very good potential. He can knock down shots from the outside and he finishes well around the basket. He also sees the floor well. We’re really excited about him.”
Blevins said Brown will also be an immediate help to the Billies.
“Trey has progressed a lot from middle school on up,” Blevins said. “He would always knock shots down when we saw him. Hopefully he will come in for for us and continue to hit those shots for us. He’s quick and he gets off his feat really well.”
Man also lost starters Peyton Adams and Ryan Cozart to graduation and a pair of senior reserves.
TOUGH SECTIONAL: The Billies, 16-2 last season, will be challenged again with a difficult Class A sectional with the likes of Tug Valley and Tolsia.
Tug Valley upset Man in last year’s sectional final at Logan in a 53-50 thriller. The Billies and Panthers alternated as the top-ranked Class A team during the regular season.
Man routed Tug Valley, 85-56, during a regular season game last season at home. The second game at Naugatuck was not played.
Man and Tug play each other in a home-and-away series this season.
Sherman and Van round out the sectional.
“I think we’ll have some good battles this season between us and Tug,” Coach Blevins said of the sectional. “Those are always good games it seems. We have a long ways to go until we get to that point.”
The Billies then play in a pair of tournaments in Logan County — first in Chapmanville’s four-team Bob Runyon Memorial Holiday Tournament, Dec. 10-11.
Man is set to open Bob Runyon play against Mount View, and with a win over the Golden Knights, could face county rival Chapmanville in the tourney finals.
Man then takes on Buffalo on Dec. 18 in Logan’s King Coal Classic.
Several other challenging games are ahead.
Man takes on Richwood on Jan. 5 in the Beckley tourney, has home-and-away series with Liberty-Raleigh, Mingo Central and Wyoming East, a single game at Parkersburg Catholic and a single match-up at Class AAAA Hurricane in the finale.
The Billies are looking forward to the season.
“I think that it’s going to be different and it’s going to be fun,” Blevins said.
This is the last year of the current four-class format for high school basketball in West Virginia. The SSAC will have to decide to continue the system for next season or to go back to the old three-class format.