The Man High School boys’ basketball team hopes to make some noise next season as the Hillbillies move down to Class A status.
Coming off an 18-6 season, the most wins in school history, and with its entire team coming back, Man looks to have another memorable season in the 2020-21 basketball campaign.
Man’s new Class A sectional, however, should be an interesting one as the Billies are set to participate in a new Single-A section with traditional basketball powers Tug Valley and Tolsia.
Sherman and Van, two Class A schools in Boone County, round out the field.
Man coach T.J. Blevins said the sectional is one of the toughest in the state in Single-A.
“I agree,” Blevins said. “With Tug and Tolsia it will be very interesting.”
The WVSSAC moves to a new four-class format next season, the first time that’s ever been done. The pilot system will last two years through the 2021-22 season.
Opposite Man and possible regional foes in Class A Region 4 Section 2 are Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan and Wahama.
The Billies played Tug Valley, Van, Tolsia and Sherman last season.
Man downed the Tug Valley Panthers, 71-61, at Chapmanville’s inaugural Country Roads Classic.
The Billies swept Van, winning 69-43 and 93-48 and whipped the Sherman Tide, 90-34, at home in a single matchup.
Man then played late in the season at Tolsia, blowing out the Rebels 77-48 on their home floor at Glenhayes.
“We have two of the better teams in the state in the same section with us and Tug Valley,” Blevins said. “Greater Beckley, Man and Tug in no particular order could be three of the top Class A teams. We picked up Tolsia last year late in the season and we agreed to go over there because we needed a game and Coach Maynard needed a game. We went over there and we responded. We won by 29 points.”
With a five-team sectional, the top seed will get a first-round bye. The No. 2 seed will play the No. 5 seeded team in one of the two first round games, while the No. 3 and No. 4 teams will also meet.
Man is hoping to win its section and region and advance to the state tournament for the first time in many years.
The Billies seem to have the team to do it.
“We had a piece that was done on us by WV Metro News a couple of months ago,” Blevins said. “I knew that we were going to be getting a little bit of exposure but I didn’t think that it would come that soon. There’s been a buzz. We’ve come a long way. We had a winless season three years ago and that was tough because if I play checkers against somebody I’m playing to win. And for me to go winless that’s never happened to be in my life.”