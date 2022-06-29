HUNTINGTON — With a new vision, the construction of the proposed Marshall University baseball stadium seems more concrete than it has in the past.
Athletic Director Christian Spears called Friday a great day in Marshall Athletics history as President Brad D. Smith presented and the university Board of Governors approved a plan to build a baseball stadium adjacent to Dot Hicks softball field.
The location, which has moved from a site between 4th and 5th avenues in Huntington to a 2nd Avenue location behind the softball complex, will help reduce the cost of construction and allow for future development of a combined softball and baseball complex.
“The site we selected initially may not have been the right site. Let’s just be matter-of-fact about that,” Spears said. “It has other purposes that I think are going to be outstanding for our community, but this location behind Dot Hicks (Field) just gives us the ability to go faster, to do it at a lower cost and to significantly impact our community.
“It took time for us to figure that out, and that’s OK. This is different, and it will happen,” Spears added.
Once the job is contracted out, the selected builder will be required to complete the stadium in a 15-month period, as will be written in the contract when awarded.
“There’s a lot of mistrust. Some people just don’t believe. We will get this done and put shovels in the ground in October. That’s when this thing is going to launch,” Spears said.
If ground begins to move in October, it would allow for the stadium to be built by December 2023 and open for the start of the 2024 spring sports season — right in line with the deadline previously given by the City of Huntington, which has offered $8 million in assistance.
“You’ll see the materials we choose to use will be substantially similar to what was used at (Dot) Hicks Field. Good, bad or indifferent, those are readily available, they’re attractive and will allow us to build a heck of a ballpark,” Spears said when discussing how the new vision for a baseball stadium will tie into the aesthetic of the existing softball complex.
Spears and Smith, each in their first years in their respective positions, showed enthusiasm when discussing the project and the future of the baseball program.
Equally as enthused was head baseball coach Jeff Waggoner.
“I’m glad our president and Board of Governors were able to get it done, and now we’re looking forward to building the future of the program,” Waggoner said.
“I’m excited about it. I can’t wait to be able to take a recruit out there and say, ‘Look, it’s getting built.’ ”
Waggoner, though, has been down this road before and knows that with Marshall transitioning into the Sun Belt Conference, having a facility to call home is vital to remaining competitive.
“I mean, look at the stadiums in this conference. With what’s going on in the (transfer) portal in regard to getting players and retaining your players, you have to have a stadium or there’s no future,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner has spent 16 seasons as the Herd’s baseball coach playing home games at George T. Smailes Field at the YMCA Kennedy Center, Appalachian Power Park in Charleston and as far away as Epling Stadium in Beckley.
Following a groundbreaking ceremony in 2019, he said some recruits committed to the program with the promise of a new stadium. Those plans didn’t work out, and the program suffered because of it.
“We had a lot of recruits that committed the first time we were doing this and we lost a lot of those kids. Now, you really have to be able to show it,” Waggoner said.
Spears knows there is doubt from those around the community that a stadium will be built after decades of talk and what proved to be empty words, but is asking for a forward-thinking mentality as the project moves forward.
“Let’s windshield this thing instead of looking in the rearview mirror,” Spears said. “If you don’t believe yet, understood, but over the next few months we are going to continue to do this, and eventually you’ll believe.”
With the announcement Friday morning, Marshall also launched a text-to-give campaign. Those wanting to donate can text “GOHERD” to 801801.
Big Green President Chris Lambert and his wife, Melissa, gave a $50,000 matching gift, according to Spears.
“If we can raise $50,000 today, they’ll match it, which would be tremendous,” he said.