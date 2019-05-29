HD Media
HUNTINGTON - Marshall Football boasted nine preseason All-Conference USA picks when Athlon Sports released its prognostications on Friday.
Thundering Herd center Levi Brown and defensive lineman Channing Hames were picked to the first team, while running back Brenden Knox, tight end Armani Levias and defensive back Chris Jackson made the second team.
Linebacker Omari Cobb and punt returner Tyler King represented Marshall University on the third team, and quarterback Isaiah Green and kick returner Willie Johnson were tabbed as fourth-team selections.
Brown was a first-team pick at the end of last season in awards announced by the league office and Jackson made the second team.
Levias checked in with an honorable mention nod. Green made the conference's All-Freshman team.
The league office will release its 2019 preseason All-Conference USA team later this summer.
The Thundering Herd will open its 2019 slate at home against VMI on Saturday, Aug. 31.