The problem for host Lincoln County, was that it was Moore's second at-bat of the opening frame.
And that told the tale as in a game that eerily resembled the first between the two on Monday, Nitro exploded early and cruised late, winning 15-3 in five innings on Tuesday and wrapping up a Class AA Region 4 crown - the first in program history.
The Wildcats will advance to the state tournament in Vienna next week and will open against the Region 1 champion. Petersburg won the opening game of that series on Tuesday over East Fairmont with a second scheduled for Wednesday.
For a large group of sophomore and freshmen, winning at Nitro is old hat by now. It's not until you speak to senior shortstop Hailey Harr that the significance of Tuesday's achievement hits home.
Harr, along with senior teammate Logan Withrow, were around during two seasons in which the Wildcats combined for seven wins. To call those seasons lean would be kind. And now, as unlikely as it seemed two years ago, their prep careers will end in Vienna.
"They don't know what it was like," Harr said. "It just feels really special because from my freshman year to now I never thought we'd make it, ever. It feels really good to have a team that really tries and wants to be here. It's special."
Over that time, Harr and Withrow played under four coaches in as many seasons with Mike Taylor leading the Wildcats (27-8) to the promised land through a rugged Region 4 Section 1 and through two wins over the Panthers.
The section, traditionally one of the deepest in the state, was full of white-knuckle, one-run drama. But in two games against Lincoln County, Nitro proved once and for all that it has the pitching and the hitting to not only reach Vienna, but to be a factor once its there.
"I told them when we were in the gym in March, 'You guys can get to the state tournament,'" Taylor said. "Why not us? I know that's clich' but we pitch well, we play good defense, we can run the bases, we have a little power - when we hit, we are a hard out."
The Wildcats certainly did that for the second straight night, sending 16 hitters to the plate and scoring 10 runs in the opening frame.
Lincoln County (21-15) made two pitching changes before the first out was recorded.
Moore singled to lead off the inning and was followed by singles from Sydni Cawley and Lena Elkins with Elkins' driving in the first run.
Bella Savilla followed with a three-run home run to left to make the score 4-0. It was her second straight night with a three-run home run, a feat Elkins would match with a blast to right-center field in the second inning.
The two are waging quite a war for the team's home run title with the pair of pitchers/first basemen now tied at 12.
All told Nitro racked up 12 hits, drew four walks and were hit by pitches four times. Moore finished with three singles in four at bats and drove in three runs. Elkins, Savilla and Haley Carroll each pounded out a pair of hits with Elkins driving in five.
Also like Monday's opening game - and for the majority of the season for that matter - Elkins and Savilla combined to take care of things in the circle with Elkins starting and going three innings before yielding to Savilla in the fourth.
Nitro's section-clinching win at Sissonville in a hair-raising, 2-1 tilt set off a massive celebration at home plate. This time around, the cheering was a little more subdued with the drama being sucked out of both regional contests early.
That was just fine with Taylor and company as a program that not long ago couldn't fathom its next win now turns its attention to trying to win a state title.
"I give the girls credit, to stay focused in that bizarre game," Taylor said. "It could have went a lot of weird ways, but they stayed in. You saw us go crazy at Sissonville, because it was such an emotional sectional game. We were fortunate to get out of there.
"This was kind of anti-climactic, but like last night, I think getting up early was huge."