LOGAN -- The Winfield High School fight song was played so many times by the school's marching band on Friday night at Logan you would have thought the Minnesota Golden Gophers were in town.
The fight song, to the tune of The Minnesota Rouser, the University of Minnesota's fight song, was played many times as Winfield crushed winless Logan in a 70-34 shootout at Logan High School's Willis Nisbet Stadium.
Winfield, winners of three straight games after falling to Class AAA Hurricane in the season opener and ranked No. 13 in the state this week in Double-A, is a team seeming to hit its stride.
The Generals scored 10 touchdowns on the night against a Logan team that had been outscored 210-28 this season and had surrendered 50 or more points three times already this season, including last week's 60-point loss to the Poca Dots.
John Covert scored four touchdowns on the night for Winfield on runs of 4, 27, 4 and 1. Quarterback Nick Vance reached the end zone three times on runs of 14, 21 and 13 yards and tossed two more touchdowns.
Reserve running back Malaki Woodard scored two touchdowns late in the game on runs of 80 and 8.
Winfield improved to 4-1 overall and 4-0 in the Cardinal Conference at the midway point of the season, while Logan dropped to 0-5, 0-4.
The Generals lead Logan 6-4 in the all-time series and have beaten the Wildcats three straight years including wins of 64-32 and 62-6 the last two seasons.
Winfield kept that recent dominance over the Wildcats going on Friday night.
Logan is scheduled to return to action this coming Friday at Nitro in a 7 p.m. kickoff. The Generals observe a bye week and play next at No. 6-ranked Poca on Oct. 11 at 7 in a showdown game. The Dots are 5-0 after beating No. 13 Mingo Central, 21-14, on Friday night.
In other action on Friday night, Class AA No. 5-ranked and undefeated Man hammered River View, 63-14, at home to improve to 5-0 on the season. The Hillbillies host Lincoln County next Friday night.
Chapmanville won 14-13 over rival Scott on Friday night in its annual homecoming game. The Tigers (2-3) play at Herbert Hoover next week.
