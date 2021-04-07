Class A No. 1-ranked Man ran its record to 7-1 on the season with Saturday night’s convincing 88-55 win at Class A Independence.
Four Man players broke into double digits in scoring, led by junior center Austin Ball’s 26 points. Ball also had a double-double as he pulled down 10 rebounds.
Christian Toler tossed in 17 points, while Caleb Blevins netted 15 and Peyton Adams 12.
Jackson Tackett and Jeremiah Harless tallied six points each. Ryan Cozart had four and Jordan Adams two.
Tackett recorded a team-high 14 boards in the win. Peyton Adams handed out a team-best nine assists and had two steals. Cozart had two blocked shots.
Toler and Blevins each drilled five 3-pointers. Toler had the hot hand, sinking 5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc. Peyton Adams also canned four 3s on the night. Ball also had four assists.
Cyrus Goodson led Independence with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Michael McKinney had 13.
Man led 17-7 after one quarter, 33-17 at the half and 56-26 after three periods. Man outscored the Patriots 32-29 in the fourth quarter.
The Billies were 33 of 75 shooting from the floor for 44% and 17 of 47 from 3-point land for 36%. Man was 5 of 6 from the free throw line. Independence was 20 of 55 from the field for 36% and 9 of 14 from the foul line.
Man out-rebounded the Patriots 45-29.
The Billies turned the ball over only eight times. Independence had 16 turnovers.
MAN 93, CALHOUN COUNTY 50: Man made it 8-1 on the season with Monday night’s 93-50 win at Calhoun County.
The Billies had destroyed the Red Devils, 93-22, earlier in the season at home.
No further information was available on the game.
Man has six games left in the regular season beginning with Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. home game against Sherman. The Billies then play at Nicholas County on Friday and play at Van on Saturday night. Man then plays at Tug Valley on April 12, at Wyoming East on April 14 and closes out the regular season on April 16 at home against River View.